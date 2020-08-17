The Realme C12 and Realme C15 are set to launch in India tomorrow. The budget smartphones feature a massive 6,000mAh battery and MediaTek’s Helio G35 chipset. Both phones have already been launched in Indonesia. They are expected to be sold via Flipkart in India. Additionally, the listing for both phones has already appeared on the e-commerce platform. Also Read - Realme Buds Classic India launch on August 18: Check features and other details

Expected price

The Realme C12 has been launched in Indonesia at a price of IDR 1,899,000 (roughly Rs 9,636). The smartphone has been made available in just a single variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The Realme C15 on the other hand has been launched in Indonesia in three variants. The base variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage retails for IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs 10,144). Additionally, the mid-range model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at IDR 2,199,000 (roughly Rs 11,300). Finally, the top-of-the-line variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage retails for IDR 2,499,000 (roughly Rs 12,800). Indian pricing is expected to be quite similar. Also Read - Realme C3 update brings July security update with new features

Realme C12 specifications

The Realme C12 is powered by the Helio G35 chipset. The phone comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card. Furthermore, the dual-SIM smartphone has a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for just 10W charging. It also features reverse charging via a cable. There is a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display up front with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Also Read - Realme Smart TV range goes on open sale in India: Check offers, price in India, features and more

On the software front, the Realme C12 runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top. Another key feature of the phone is the triple camera setup at the back. There is a primary 13-megapixel shooter with an aperture of f/2.2. This is accompanied by a 2-megapixel black and white lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The phone also has a 5-megapixel selfie camera enclosed in a waterdrop notch.

Realme C15 specifications

The Realme C15 also has a 6,000mAh battery and is powered by the same Helio G35 chipset. This is paired with 3/4GB RAM and 64/128GB storage, depending on the variant. The internal storage can be expanded via a microSD card. Additionally, the phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display and supports 18W charging, a considerable step up from the 10W charging found in the Realme C12. Software-wise, it also runs Android 10 with Realme’s custom UI on top.

In terms of optics, the Realme C15 has a quad-camera setup at the back. There is a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an aperture of f/2.2. This is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. A 2-megapixel depth sensor rounds off the package. The phone also comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0.