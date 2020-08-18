comscore Realme C12, C15 with 6,000mAh battery to launch in India today
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme C12, C15 to launch in India today: How to watch livestream, expected price, specifications and more
News

Realme C12, C15 to launch in India today: How to watch livestream, expected price, specifications and more

News

The Realme C12 and Realme C15 have already been launched in Indonesia. The budget smartphones feature a massive 6,000mAh battery.

  • Updated: August 18, 2020 10:13 AM IST
Realme-C15-colors

The Realme C12 and Realme C15 are set to launch in India today, August 18. The launch is scheduled at 12:30 PM and will be streamed live on Realme India’s official YouTube channel as well as its official website. The Realme C12 and Realme C15 have already been launched in Indonesia and are expected to be sold in India via Flipkart. The budget smartphones feature a sizeable 6,000mAh battery and MediaTek’s mid-range Helio G35 chipset. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01 now available on Amazon India with Rs 600 discount

Expected price in India

The Realme C12 and Realme C12 are the latest addition to Realme’s budget-focused C-series. As such, they are expected to be priced quite reasonably. The Realme C12 has been launched in Indonesia in a single variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. This has been priced at IDR 1,899,000 (roughly Rs 9,600). Also Read - Samsung planning to shift smartphone manufacturing to India from Vietnam

On the other hand, the Realme C15 has been launched in three variants. There’s a base variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage priced at IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs 10,100). In addition, there is a variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage priced at IDR 2,199,000 (roughly Rs 11,300). Finally, there is a high-end model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at IDR 2,499,000 (roughly Rs 12,800). Indian pricing is expected to be more or less similar. Also Read - Realme Buds Classic India launch on August 18: Check features and other details

Watch: Realme 6i Camera Review

Realme C15 specifications

The Realme C15 is powered by the Helio G35 chipset paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The internal storage can be expanded via a microSD card. In addition, the phone features a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The phone also comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and runs Android 10 with Realme’s custom UI on top,

On the imaging front, the Realme C15 features quad rear cameras. There is a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an aperture of f/2.2. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

Realme C12 specifications

The Realme C12 also features a huge 6,000mAh battery and is powered by the same MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. However, fast charging is absent and the phone supports just 10W charging. Additionally, the smartphone features 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, which can be expanded with the help of a microSD card. Software-wise, it runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top.

In terms of optics, the Realme C12 comes with one less rear camera compared to the Realme C15. There is a 13-megapixel primary camera with an aperture of f/2.2. This is accompanied by a 2-megapixel black and white lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera enclosed in a waterdrop notch.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 18, 2020 9:54 AM IST
  • Updated Date: August 18, 2020 10:13 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme C15

Realme C15
UI realm Based on Android 10
Helio G35 Gaming Processor 12nm Octa-Core Processor
13MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra Wide-angle Lens + 2MP B&W Lens + 2MP Retro Lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Realme C12, C15 with 6,000mAh battery to launch in India today
News
Realme C12, C15 with 6,000mAh battery to launch in India today
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sale today at 12PM

Lenovo Legion 7i gaming laptop to launch in India today

Laptops

Lenovo Legion 7i gaming laptop to launch in India today

Samsung Galaxy M01 now available on Amazon India with Rs 600 discount

News

Samsung Galaxy M01 now available on Amazon India with Rs 600 discount

Poco M2 Pro sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price in India, offers

News

Poco M2 Pro sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price in India, offers

Most Popular

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Infinix Snokor iRocker Earbuds Review

OnePlus Buds Review

itel Vision 1 new 3GB RAM variant first sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

Realme C12, C15 with 6,000mAh battery to launch in India today

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sale today at 12PM

Samsung Galaxy M01 now available on Amazon India with Rs 600 discount

Poco M2 Pro sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price in India, offers

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme C12, C15 with 6,000mAh battery to launch in India today

News

Realme C12, C15 with 6,000mAh battery to launch in India today
Best Quad Camera Phone under 50000

Top Products

Best Quad Camera Phone under 50000
Realme Buds Classic India launch on August 18: Check features and other details

News

Realme Buds Classic India launch on August 18: Check features and other details
Realme C12, C15 set to launch in India tomorrow: Everything you need to know

News

Realme C12, C15 set to launch in India tomorrow: Everything you need to know
Best Realme 4G Smartphone in 2020

Top Products

Best Realme 4G Smartphone in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

itel Vision 1 के 3GB रैम वेरिएंट की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, जानें कीमत

सैमसंग का सस्ते Galaxy M01 स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Infinix Smart 4 Plus की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, सबसे कम कीमत में खरीदें 6000mAh बैटरी फोन

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro की सेल आज, जानें कितने में मिल रहा है दमदार परफॉर्मेंस वाला स्मार्टफोन

Realme Narzo 10 की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, 4GB रैम, 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी से देगा Xiaomi को टक्कर

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Features

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager
Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

Features

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed
MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup
Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

News

itel Vision 1 new 3GB RAM variant first sale today at 12PM on Flipkart
News
itel Vision 1 new 3GB RAM variant first sale today at 12PM on Flipkart
Realme C12, C15 with 6,000mAh battery to launch in India today

News

Realme C12, C15 with 6,000mAh battery to launch in India today
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sale today at 12PM
Samsung Galaxy M01 now available on Amazon India with Rs 600 discount

News

Samsung Galaxy M01 now available on Amazon India with Rs 600 discount
Poco M2 Pro sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price in India, offers

News

Poco M2 Pro sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price in India, offers

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers