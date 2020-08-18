Realme C12, C15 with 6,000mAh battery to launch in India today

The Realme C12 and Realme C15 are set to launch in India today, August 18. The launch is scheduled at 12:30 PM and will be streamed live on Realme India’s official YouTube channel as well as its official website. The Realme C12 and Realme C15 have already been launched in Indonesia and are expected to be sold in India via Flipkart. The budget smartphones feature a sizeable 6,000mAh battery and MediaTek’s mid-range Helio G35 chipset. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01 now available on Amazon India with Rs 600 discount

Expected price in India

The Realme C12 and Realme C12 are the latest addition to Realme's budget-focused C-series. As such, they are expected to be priced quite reasonably. The Realme C12 has been launched in Indonesia in a single variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. This has been priced at IDR 1,899,000 (roughly Rs 9,600).

On the other hand, the Realme C15 has been launched in three variants. There's a base variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage priced at IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs 10,100). In addition, there is a variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage priced at IDR 2,199,000 (roughly Rs 11,300). Finally, there is a high-end model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at IDR 2,499,000 (roughly Rs 12,800). Indian pricing is expected to be more or less similar.

Realme C15 specifications

The Realme C15 is powered by the Helio G35 chipset paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The internal storage can be expanded via a microSD card. In addition, the phone features a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The phone also comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and runs Android 10 with Realme’s custom UI on top,

On the imaging front, the Realme C15 features quad rear cameras. There is a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an aperture of f/2.2. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

Realme C12 specifications

The Realme C12 also features a huge 6,000mAh battery and is powered by the same MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. However, fast charging is absent and the phone supports just 10W charging. Additionally, the smartphone features 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, which can be expanded with the help of a microSD card. Software-wise, it runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top.

In terms of optics, the Realme C12 comes with one less rear camera compared to the Realme C15. There is a 13-megapixel primary camera with an aperture of f/2.2. This is accompanied by a 2-megapixel black and white lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera enclosed in a waterdrop notch.

