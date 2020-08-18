Realme C12, C15 launched in India starting at Rs 8,999

Realme India has added two new smartphones to its budget C-series line-up. The Realme C12 and Realme C15 have been launched at a starting price of Rs 8,999. Both smartphones feature a huge 6,000mAh battery, a waterdrop notch, and a dedicated microSD card slot. Additionally, both are powered by MediaTek’s Helio G35 chipset. They are set to go on sale in India via realme.com, Flipkart, and leading offline stores. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01 now available on Amazon India with Rs 600 discount

Price and availability

The Realme C12 has been launched in just one variant, with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, priced at Rs 8,999. The Realme C15, however, will be available in two variants. There’s a base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage priced at Rs 9,999 and a high-end model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, priced at Rs 10,999. Also Read - Huawei license with US expires, could affect Android updates

The Realme C12’s first sale will be held on August 24, 12:00 PM, via realme.com and Flipkart. The first sale of the Realme C15 on the other hand is scheduled for 12:00 PM, August 27. The Realme C12 and Realme C15 will be available in offline stores starting August 31 and September 3 respectively. Both smartphones will be offered in two colors, namely Power Blue and Power Silver. Also Read - Realme India CEO reveals Android 10 timeline for Realme C2

Realme C12, Realme C15 specifications

Both the Realme C12 and Realme C15 are powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and feature a 6,000mAh battery. The cheaper smartphone supports just 10W charging. On the other hand, the Realme C15 supports 18W quick charging. Both budget smartphones also come with LPDDR4X RAM, a dedicated microSD card slot, and a Super Power Saving Mode for additional battery life.

Both Realme C-series smartphones feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent. They also come with an Eye Protection feature in order to reduce eye strain. Additionally, the two smartphones have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as face unlock capabilities.

On the imaging front, the two smartphones differ slightly. The Realme C12 has triple rear cameras. The setup consists of a 13-megapixel primary camera with an aperture of f/2.2, a black and white lens, and a macro lens. The Realme C15 adds a fourth camera to the mix. Its setup consists of a 12-megapixel primary camera, a black and white portrait lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a retro lens. The Realme C12 and C15 come with a 5-megapixel and an 8-megapixel selfie camera respectively.

