comscore Realme C12 to go on sale today via Flipkart | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme C12 to go on sale today via Flipkart: Price, specifications and all you need to know
News

Realme C12 to go on sale today via Flipkart: Price, specifications and all you need to know

News

The Realme C12 will go on sale via Flipkart at 12 pm. The C12 comes at a price of Rs 8,999 and boasts of a massive 6000mAh battery as well as a 6.5-inch LCD display.

  • Published: August 31, 2020 10:25 AM IST
Realme C12

The Realme C12 will go on sale once again via Flipkart today. The sale will begin from 12 pm and there will be limited stocks available. Realme is offering a couple of bank-based offers for C12 in the form of EMI benefits and cashbacks. Both the color variants of C12 will be available on sale, i.e. Power Silver and Power Blue. Also Read - Realme X7, Realme 7 live images surface online ahead of launch

Unlike the Realme C15, the C12 comes in only a single storage variant. You only get 32GB storage as well as 3GB RAM on the C12. Despite costing almost the same as the Realme Narzo 10A, the C12 stands out with its massive 6000mAh battery. Additionally, the phone also comes with a new design when compared to the Narzo devices. The phone will set you back by Rs 8,999. Also Read - Realme X7 visits AnTuTu benchmark ahead of its debut

WATCH: Marvel’s Avengers Beta: Gameplay

Realme C12 specifications

The Realme C12 is a budget Android smartphone for the sub-Rs 10,000 segment. It is based on the Realme C11 but offers upgrades in key areas. The C12 has a massive battery, a large display and a triple camera system. Realme offers a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Also Read - Realme C12 Camera Review : जानें कैसा है कैमरे का परफॉर्मेंस

The display has thin bezels and a waterdrop notch on the top to hold the selfie camera. The phone carries a fingerprint sensor at the back. There’s also the Face Unlock system for biometric verification. The Realme C12 has MediaTek Helio G35 chipset paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The phone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10.

As for the camera, the Realme C12 has a triple camera setup at the back. The main camera has a 13-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/2.2. This is accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera and another B/W sensor. The third sensor is used for depth detection. For selfies, you get a 5-megapixel camera with beauty adjustment features and a portrait mode.

OnePlus Nord will be on sale today: Price, specifications and all you need to know

Also Read

OnePlus Nord will be on sale today: Price, specifications and all you need to know

The C12 offers a massive 6000mAh battery. In our review, we found the phone to easily last for two days on a single charge. Realme bundles a 10W charger in the box along with a micro USB cable. There’s also a headphone jack on the C12. for wireless connectivity, there’s Bluetooth 5.0 along with 2.4GHZ Wi-Fi connectivity.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 31, 2020 10:25 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Motorola Moto G9 to go on sale today via Flipkart
News
Motorola Moto G9 to go on sale today via Flipkart
Xiaomi Redmi 9 sale in India today at 12PM: Price, specifications and more

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 sale in India today at 12PM: Price, specifications and more

OnePlus Nord will be on sale today via Amazon

News

OnePlus Nord will be on sale today via Amazon

Tata Sky launches new 300Mbps broadband plan for Rs 1,900: Check details

News

Tata Sky launches new 300Mbps broadband plan for Rs 1,900: Check details

New Huawei Mate 30 Pro variant spotted on TENAA

News

New Huawei Mate 30 Pro variant spotted on TENAA

Most Popular

Amazfit PowerBuds review

Logitech MX Master 3 Review

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Realme C12 to go on sale today via Flipkart

Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

Motorola Moto G9 to go on sale today via Flipkart

Xiaomi Redmi 9 sale in India today at 12PM: Price, specifications and more

OnePlus Nord will be on sale today via Amazon

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme C12 to go on sale today via Flipkart

News

Realme C12 to go on sale today via Flipkart
Realme X7, Realme 7 live images surface online

News

Realme X7, Realme 7 live images surface online
Realme X7 visits AnTuTu benchmark ahead of its debut

News

Realme X7 visits AnTuTu benchmark ahead of its debut
OnePlus Clover to take on Redmi, Realme budget phones

News

OnePlus Clover to take on Redmi, Realme budget phones
List of Quad Camera Phone under 10000

Top Products

List of Quad Camera Phone under 10000

हिंदी समाचार

4GB रैम, 4 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी वाले Moto G9 की सेल आज 12 बजे, इस कीमत में खरीदें

Redmi 9 स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, 13MP ड्यूल कैमरा और 5020mAh बैटरी वाला स्मार्टफोन 8,999 रुपये में खरीदें

Infinix Hot 9 की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी फोन की टक्कर Xiaomi, Realme से

Gionee Max की सेल आज, मात्र 667 रुपये की EMI पर खरीदें 5000mAh वाला दमदार स्मार्टफोन

Huawei Watch Fit स्मार्टवॉच बजट रेंज में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try
BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India
Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Features

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay
Realme C12 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review

News

Realme C12 to go on sale today via Flipkart
News
Realme C12 to go on sale today via Flipkart
Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart
Motorola Moto G9 to go on sale today via Flipkart

News

Motorola Moto G9 to go on sale today via Flipkart
Xiaomi Redmi 9 sale in India today at 12PM: Price, specifications and more

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 sale in India today at 12PM: Price, specifications and more
OnePlus Nord will be on sale today via Amazon

News

OnePlus Nord will be on sale today via Amazon

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers