Realme C12 to go on sale today via Flipkart at 12 noon

Realme will put the C12 on sale once again today via a Flipkart sale. The C12 launched a few months ago as a budget smartphone promising good features. With a massive 6000mAh battery and a big 6.5-inch display, the Realme C12 is among the most feature-rich smartphones of its class. The C12 comes in two colors – Power Silver and Power Blue. Realme is offering a couple of bank-based offers for C12 in the form of EMI benefits and cashback. Also Read - Realme 7 Pro sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, specifications, offers and more

The Realme C12 comes in only a single storage variant. You get 32GB base storage along with s 3GB RAM on the C12. That said, the storage is expandable via a micro SD card slot.The phone costs almost the same as the Narzo 10A but it has a few standout features of its own. A new design for the rear and a massive 6000mAh battery make the Realme C12 incredible value. The phone costs Rs 8,999. Also Read - Realme 7 Pro first sale on September 14: Check price, features and more

Realme C12 specifications

The Realme C12 is a low-cost Android smartphone for the sub-Rs 10,000 segment. Based on the Realme C11, it offers upgrades in key areas such as a massive battery, large display, and a triple camera system. Realme offers a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Also Read - Realme C12 Review: A welcome refresh

The display has thin bezels and a waterdrop notch on the top to hold the selfie camera. The phone gets a fingerprint sensor at the back. There’s also the Face Unlock system for biometric verification. The Realme C12 has MediaTek Helio G35 chipset paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The phone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10.

As for the camera, the C12 has a triple camera setup at the back. The main camera has a 13-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/2.2. This is accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera and another B/W sensor. The third sensor is used for depth detection. For selfies, you get a 5-megapixel camera with beauty adjustment features and a portrait mode.

The C12 offers a big 6000mAh battery. In our review, we found the phone to easily last for two days on a single charge. Realme bundles a 10W charger in the box along with a micro USB cable. There’s also a headphone jack on the C12. for wireless connectivity, there’s Bluetooth 5.0 along with 2.4GHZ Wi-Fi connectivity.