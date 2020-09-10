Realme C15 all set to go on sale on Flipkart today

Smartphone maker Realme is gearing up for the sale of one of its latest budget segment C series devices. As per the information available, the Realme C15 is scheduled to go on sale at 8PM on Flipkart. This is the second sale of the device since the launch last month. For some context, the company launched the C15 on August 18 and held the first sale on August 27. The sale comes just hours after the company conducted the sale of its C11 yesterday. Let’s check out everything that you need to know regarding the Realme C15 here before the sale. Also Read - Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Tote Bag 2 and Adventurer luggage sale

Realme C15 sale today; details

As noted above, the C15 sale will start later in the evening after the afternoon sale for the Realme 7. In addition, Realme has also scheduled the sale for its M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Adventurer Luggage, and Tote Bag 2. Interested users can head to Flipkart and Realme India website to make the purchase. The Realme C15 is available in two RAM and internal storage combinations. These include the base variant with 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and the 4GB RAM with a 64GB storage variant. It is likely that the company may launch a different variant depending on the user demand. Also Read - Realme 7 sale at 12 noon via Flipkart, Realme website today; check details

The 3GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 9,999 while the 4GB RAM option comes at Rs 10,999. Beyond this, C15 is available in two color variants including “Power Blue”, and “Power Silver”. The highlight of the smartphone is the 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It also features a 6.5-inch display with Helio G35 SoC and a quad-camera on the back. Also Read - Android 11: OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, and Samsung get beta versions

Features Realme C15 Price 9999 Chipset Helio G35 Gaming Processor 12nm Octa-Core Processor OS UI realm Based on Android 10 Display 6.5 “HD + Mini-drop Fullscreen-1600-by-720-Pixel Resolution Internal Memory 3GB +32GB Rear Camera 13MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra Wide-angle Lens + 2MP B&W Lens + 2MP Retro Lens Front Camera 8MP AI Selfie Camera Battery 6000mAh

