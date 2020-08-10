comscore Realme C15 and Realme C12 may launch in India soon, hints Realme on Twitter
Both Realme C15 and Realme C12 might launch in India very soon. Realme has already teased that "The new #EntryLevelValueKings are ready! #ComingSoon."

Realme-C15-colors

Realme seems ready with two new C series of phones for India. The Chinese company had recently unveiled its Realme C15 smartphone in Indonesia and is reportedly working on one more C-series smartphone, rumored Realme C12. Now according to media reports, both Realme C15 and Realme C12 might launch in India very soon. Realme has already teased that “The new #EntryLevelValueKings are ready! #ComingSoon.” The Twitter post however does not explicitly reveal the names. Also Read - Poco M2 Pro to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price in India, offers, specifications

Recently, two Realme smartphones with code name RMX2189 and RMX2180 were spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database. These two are believed to be the Realme C15 and Realme C12 smartphones. Also, we reported about the Realme C15 India support page on the official website last week. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C second sale today at 12PM: Check offers

The key highlights of the device are a 6,000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, and a 6.5-inch display. This is yet another phone from the brand to offer a quad rear camera setup. Also, the Realme C15 is the first phone from the company to pack a massive 6,000mAh battery.

The Realme C15 costs IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs 10,300) in Indonesia, which is for the 3GB + 64GB variant. There is also a 4GB + 64GB variant, which is priced at IDR 2,199,000 (approximately Rs 11,300). The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is available for IDR 2,499,000 (approximately Rs 12,800).

Realme C15: Specifications, features

The Realme C15 sports a 6.5-inch display with 88.7 percent screen to body ratio and 420nits of brightness. It ships with Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with GE8320 GPU, and up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM + 128GB storage. As for photography, the quad rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

Watch Video: Realme C11 Camera Review

There is an option to expand the storage via a microSD card. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

You will also find a 6,000mAh battery on this device. It offers support for 18W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the device supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G, GPS, Glonass, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a Micro-USB port.

