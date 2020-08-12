Realme India has sent out official invites for the launch of Realme C15 and Realme C12 smartphones. The launch event will be live streamed on next Tuesday, August 18 at 12:30 PM onwards on Realme’s social media platforms on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Also Read - Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM: Check price in India, offers and more

While a very little is known about the Realme C12, the C15 was recently unveiled in Indonesia. The key highlights of the Realme C15 include a 6,000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, and a 6.5-inch display. This is yet another phone from the brand to offer a quad rear camera setup. Also, the Realme C15 is the first phone from the company to pack a massive 6,000mAh battery.

The Realme C15 costs IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs 10,300) in Indonesia, which is for the 3GB + 64GB variant. There is also a 4GB + 64GB variant, which is priced at IDR 2,199,000 (approximately Rs 11,300). The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is available for IDR 2,499,000 (approximately Rs 12,800).

Recently, two Realme smartphones with code name RMX2189 and RMX2180 were spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database. These two are believed to be the C15 and C12 smartphones.

Realme C15: Specifications, features

The Realme C15 sports a 6.5-inch display with 88.7 percent screen to body ratio and 420nits of brightness. It ships with Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with GE8320 GPU, and up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM + 128GB storage. As for photography, the quad rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

There is an option to expand the storage via a microSD card. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

You will also find a 6,000mAh battery on this device. It offers support for 18W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the device supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G, GPS, Glonass, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a Micro-USB port.