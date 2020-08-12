comscore Realme C12, Realme C15 to launch on August 18 in India: Price, specs
Realme C15 and Realme C12 to launch on August 18 in India: Check expected price, specifications

The Realme C12 and Realme C15 India launch even will be live streamed on next Tuesday, August 18 at 12:30 PM onwards on Realme’s social media platforms.

  • Published: August 12, 2020 9:51 AM IST
Realme India has sent out official invites for the launch of Realme C15 and Realme C12 smartphones. The launch event will be live streamed on next Tuesday, August 18 at 12:30 PM onwards on Realme’s social media platforms on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Also Read - Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM: Check price in India, offers and more

While a very little is known about the Realme C12, the C15 was recently unveiled in Indonesia. The key highlights of the Realme C15 include a 6,000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, and a 6.5-inch display. This is yet another phone from the brand to offer a quad rear camera setup. Also, the Realme C15 is the first phone from the company to pack a massive 6,000mAh battery. Also Read - Unknown Realme smartphone bags FCC certification

Realme C15, Realme C12 India launch date invite Also Read - Realme Smart TV with 43-inch and 32-inch panels now available offline: Check price, features

The Realme C15 costs IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs 10,300) in Indonesia, which is for the 3GB + 64GB variant. There is also a 4GB + 64GB variant, which is priced at IDR 2,199,000 (approximately Rs 11,300). The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is available for IDR 2,499,000 (approximately Rs 12,800).

Recently, two Realme smartphones with code name RMX2189 and RMX2180 were spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database. These two are believed to be the C15 and C12 smartphones.

Realme C15: Specifications, features

The Realme C15 sports a 6.5-inch display with 88.7 percent screen to body ratio and 420nits of brightness. It ships with Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with GE8320 GPU, and up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM + 128GB storage. As for photography, the quad rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

There is an option to expand the storage via a microSD card. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

Watch Video: Realme C11 Camera Review

You will also find a 6,000mAh battery on this device. It offers support for 18W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the device supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G, GPS, Glonass, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a Micro-USB port.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 12, 2020 9:51 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Realme C12 और C15 भारत में 6000mAh की बैटरी के साथ 18 अगस्त को होंगे लॉन्च

Xiaomi आज भारत में ऑफिशियली लॉन्च करेगा MIUI 12, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

itel Vision 1 फोन 3GB वेरिएंट भारत में 6,999 रुपये में लॉन्च, बजट रेंज में दमदार बैटरी और बड़ी डिस्प्ले से है लैस

Realme C11 बजट स्मार्टफोन की फ्लैश सेल आज, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra फोन 5 कैमरा, 8GB रैम, 512GB स्टोरेज के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Best Sellers