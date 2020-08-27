Realme C15 goes on sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart

The Realme C15 was recently launched as another budget offering in Realme’s C-series of affordable entry-level smartphones. The highest variant so far in the series, the Realme C15, will go on sale today via Flipkart and the Realme website at 12 pm IST. The Realme C15 will be available to buy in two storage variants. The phones will also be offered in two colors – blue and silver. Also Read - Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro tipped to launch in India

These are 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage variants. The pricing for both the variants is Rs 9,999 and 10,999 respectively. While the Realme C15 will be available online in sales, you may also purchase the device in offline stores, starting September 3. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Deals on Realme 6, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and more

Watch: Realme 6i Camera Review

Realme C15 specifications

The Realme C15 features a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent and the screen features a new eye-protection feature. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor too. The C15 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and features either 3 or 4GB RAM and either 32GB or 64GB storage. Also Read - Realme C12, C15 launched in India: Specifications, price, features, and more

In terms of camera optics, the phone has a quad-camera setup. This includes a 12-megapixel primary camera, a black and white portrait lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a retro lens. There is also an 8-megapixel front-facing camera on the phone for selfies and video calls.

There is a 6,000mAh battery onboard and support for 18W fast charging. Other features include a dedicated microSD card slot for expanding your storage and a Super Power Saving Mode that will extend your battery life in emergencies.

In other news, Realme is likely to launch a couple of new smartphones in the same segment soon in India. These will reportedly be the Realme Narzo 20 series, which will succeed the Realme Narzo 10 series. It appears Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro will also make their way alongside Realme 7 series in India in September.

