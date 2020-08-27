comscore Realme C15 goes on sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme C15 goes on sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart; check details
News

Realme C15 goes on sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart; check details

News

These are 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage variants. The pricing for both the variants is Rs 9,999 and 10,999 respectively.

  • Published: August 27, 2020 10:17 AM IST
Realme-C15-colors

The Realme C15 was recently launched as another budget offering in Realme’s C-series of affordable entry-level smartphones. The highest variant so far in the series, the Realme C15, will go on sale today via Flipkart and the Realme website at 12 pm IST. The Realme C15 will be available to buy in two storage variants. The phones will also be offered in two colors – blue and silver. Also Read - Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro tipped to launch in India

These are 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage variants. The pricing for both the variants is Rs 9,999 and 10,999 respectively. While the Realme C15 will be available online in sales, you may also purchase the device in offline stores, starting September 3. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Deals on Realme 6, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and more

Watch: Realme 6i Camera Review

Realme C15 specifications

The Realme C15 features a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent and the screen features a new eye-protection feature. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor too. The C15 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and features either 3 or 4GB RAM and either 32GB or 64GB storage. Also Read - Realme C12, C15 launched in India: Specifications, price, features, and more

In terms of camera optics, the phone has a quad-camera setup. This includes a 12-megapixel primary camera, a black and white portrait lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a retro lens. There is also an 8-megapixel front-facing camera on the phone for selfies and video calls.

There is a 6,000mAh battery onboard and support for 18W fast charging. Other features include a dedicated microSD card slot for expanding your storage and a Super Power Saving Mode that will extend your battery life in emergencies.

Realme C12, C15 launched in India: Specifications, price, features, and more

Also Read

Realme C12, C15 launched in India: Specifications, price, features, and more

In other news, Realme is likely to launch a couple of new smartphones in the same segment soon in India. These will reportedly be the Realme Narzo 20 series, which will succeed the Realme Narzo 10 series. It appears Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro will also make their way alongside Realme 7 series in India in September.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 27, 2020 10:17 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme C15

Realme C15

9999

UI realm Based on Android 10
Helio G35 Gaming Processor 12nm Octa-Core Processor
13MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra Wide-angle Lens + 2MP B&W Lens + 2MP Retro Lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Realme C15 goes on sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart
News
Realme C15 goes on sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart
Redmi Note 9 to go on sale today via Amazon and Mi website

News

Redmi Note 9 to go on sale today via Amazon and Mi website

Motorola One Fusion+ to go on sale today via Flipkart

News

Motorola One Fusion+ to go on sale today via Flipkart

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable

Review

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets Rs 4,000 price cut for limited period

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets Rs 4,000 price cut for limited period

Most Popular

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Realme C15 goes on sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart

Redmi Note 9 to go on sale today via Amazon and Mi website

Motorola One Fusion+ to go on sale today via Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series launched in India

iPhone 12 Pro leaks hint at 120Hz display, LiDAR cameras

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme C15 goes on sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart

News

Realme C15 goes on sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart
Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro tipped to launch in India

News

Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro tipped to launch in India
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Check top deals

Deals

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Check top deals
Best Phone with 6000mah Battery

Top Products

Best Phone with 6000mah Battery
List of Phones with Quad camera under 20000

Top Products

List of Phones with Quad camera under 20000

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 7 को कंपनी ने पहली बार किया टीज, माधव सेठ जल्द बताएंगे खूबियां

Realme C15 आज 6,000mAh बैटरी, 5 कैमरा के साथ 12 बजे Flipkart पर सेल के लिए आएगा, जानें कीमत

5020mAh बैटरी, 48MP क्वार्ड रियर कैमरा और दमदार परफॉर्मेंस वाले Redmi Note 9 की सेल आज, जानें क्या है ऑफर

6GB RAM, 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी वाले Motorola One Fusion+ की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, जानें कीमत

दमदार कैमरे और बैटरी वाला Samsung Galaxy M31 आज दोबारा सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

Latest Videos

Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try
BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India
Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Features

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay
Realme C12 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review

News

Realme C15 goes on sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart
News
Realme C15 goes on sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart
Redmi Note 9 to go on sale today via Amazon and Mi website

News

Redmi Note 9 to go on sale today via Amazon and Mi website
Motorola One Fusion+ to go on sale today via Flipkart

News

Motorola One Fusion+ to go on sale today via Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series launched in India
iPhone 12 Pro leaks hint at 120Hz display, LiDAR cameras

News

iPhone 12 Pro leaks hint at 120Hz display, LiDAR cameras

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers