comscore Realme C15 launched with 6,000mAh battery: Price, full specifications
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme C15 launched with 6,000mAh battery: Check price, full specifications
News

Realme C15 launched with 6,000mAh battery: Check price, full specifications

News

The Realme C15 price is set at IDR 1,999,000, which is roughly Rs 10,300 in India.

  • Published: July 29, 2020 12:30 PM IST
Realme C15

The Realme C15 has been launched in Indonesia and its price starts from IDR 1,999,000, which is roughly Rs 10,300. The key highlights of the device are a 6,000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, and a 6.5-inch display. This is yet another phone from the brand to offer a quad rear camera setup. Also, the Realme C15 is the first phone from the company to pack a whopping 6,000mAh battery. Also Read - Realme 'The Real Fest' sale on Flipkart: Check best deals, upcoming flash sale details

Realme C15 price and other details

It is unknown whether the brand is planning to launch this handset in the Indian market too. But, we expect it to launch the Realme C15 in the country as India is one of its key markets. The Realme C15  price is set at IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs 10,300), which is for the 3GB + 64GB variant. There is also a 4GB + 64GB variant, which is priced at IDR 2,199,000 (approximately Rs 11,300). The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is available for IDR 2,499,000 (approximately Rs 12,800). Also Read - Realme C11 flash sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, specs and other details

Watch: Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability

Realme C15 specifications, features

The Realme C15 sports a 6.5-inch display with 88.7 percent screen to body ratio and 420nits of brightness. It ships with Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with GE8320 GPU, and up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM + 128GB storage. As for photography, the quad rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens. Also Read - Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, upcoming devices, and more

There is an option to expand the storage via a microSD card. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens. It is available in Marine Blue and Seagull Silver color options.

You will also find a 6,000mAh battery on this device. It offers support for 18W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the device supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G, GPS, Glonass, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a Micro-USB port. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back for security purposes.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 29, 2020 12:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime design teased online
News
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime design teased online
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launching on August 5 in India

News

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launching on August 5 in India

Realme C15 launched with 6,000mAh battery

News

Realme C15 launched with 6,000mAh battery

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

Features

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

OnePlus Nord series could get cheaper, may support 5G

News

OnePlus Nord series could get cheaper, may support 5G

Most Popular

OnePlus Nord Review- The thunder strikes again, almost

Realme 6i First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Review

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak tips off pricing, launch date

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime design teased online

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launching on August 5 in India

Realme C15 launched with 6,000mAh battery

OnePlus Nord series could get cheaper, may support 5G

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Huawei Watch GT 2 vs Watch GT 2e: How to choose the right smartwatch?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme C15 launched with 6,000mAh battery

News

Realme C15 launched with 6,000mAh battery
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000
Realme Fest on Flipkart: Check best deals

News

Realme Fest on Flipkart: Check best deals

हिंदी समाचार

Mi 10 Pro Plus दमदार AnTuTu स्कोर के साथ हुआ स्पॉट, मिल सकते हैं ये स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Nubia Red Magic 5S गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन सिल्वर कूलिंग पैड और Snapdragon 865 SoC के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

लॉन्चिंग से पहले फ्लिपकार्ट पर लिस्ट हुआ Honor 9S स्मार्टफोन, जानिए इसकी खास बातें

Amazon Prime Day सेल पर OnePlus 7T, Samsung Galaxy M31 और इन फोन्स पर मिलेंगे धमाकेदार ऑफर्स

Gionee का ये फोन 10,000Ah बैटरी के साथ होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस!

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India
OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup
Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability

News

Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak tips off pricing, launch date
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak tips off pricing, launch date
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime design teased online

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime design teased online
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launching on August 5 in India

News

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launching on August 5 in India
Realme C15 launched with 6,000mAh battery

News

Realme C15 launched with 6,000mAh battery
OnePlus Nord series could get cheaper, may support 5G

News

OnePlus Nord series could get cheaper, may support 5G

new arrivals in india

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers