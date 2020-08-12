The upcoming Realme C15 and Realme C12 have been listed on Flipkart ahead of the August 18 India launch. The listing confirms a few key features of the devices. It is no secret that the new Realme phones will have a whopping 6,000mAh battery. If the company plans to launch these under Rs 10,000 price segment, then the Realme C15 and Realme C12 will join the rare list of phones with a 6,000mAh battery. Also Read - Realme C15 and Realme C12 to launch on August 18 in India: Check expected price, specifications

The Flipkart listing confirms that the design of the devices. The Realme C12 is confirmed to come with a triple rear camera setup, which will be assisted by an LED flash. The Realme C15, on the other hand, will sport quad rear cameras at the back panel, as per the dedicated pages published by Flipkart. Both the phones will arrive with a waterdrop-style notched display design. Also Read - Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM: Check price in India, offers and more

One will also find a fingerprint sensor at the backside of the handsets. On the front, Realme has added a single camera for selfies on both the phones. The rest of the details regarding the C12 are currently unknown, but we know the possible specs of the C15 as it is already available in Indonesia. The Realme C15 and Realme C12 India launch event will take place on August 18 at 12:30 PM, and will likely go on sale via Flipkart. Also Read - Unknown Realme smartphone bags FCC certification

The Realme C15 was launched with a 6.5-inch display, Android 10, and an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. It is paired with GE8320 GPU, and up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM + 128GB storage. As for photography, the quad rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front is an 8-megapixel sensor. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Features Realme C15 Price – Chipset Helio G35 Gaming Processor 12nm Octa-Core Processor OS UI realm Based on Android 10 Display 6.5 “HD + Mini-drop Fullscreen-1600-by-720-Pixel Resolution Internal Memory 3GB / 4GB Rear Camera 13MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra Wide-angle Lens + 2MP B&W Lens + 2MP Retro Lens Front Camera 8MP AI Selfie Camera Battery 6000mAh