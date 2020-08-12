comscore Realme C15 and Realme C12 listed on Flipkart, reveals key features
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme C15, Realme C12 listed on Flipkart ahead of India launch: Check new details
News

Realme C15, Realme C12 listed on Flipkart ahead of India launch: Check new details

News

If the company plans to launch these under Rs 10,000, then the Realme C15 and Realme C12 will join the rare list of phones with a 6,000mAh battery.

  • Published: August 12, 2020 6:27 PM IST
Realme C12

The upcoming Realme C15 and Realme C12 have been listed on Flipkart ahead of the August 18 India launch. The listing confirms a few key features of the devices. It is no secret that the new Realme phones will have a whopping 6,000mAh battery. If the company plans to launch these under Rs 10,000 price segment, then the Realme C15 and Realme C12 will join the rare list of phones with a 6,000mAh battery. Also Read - Realme C15 and Realme C12 to launch on August 18 in India: Check expected price, specifications

The Flipkart listing confirms that the design of the devices. The Realme C12 is confirmed to come with a triple rear camera setup, which will be assisted by an LED flash. The Realme C15, on the other hand, will sport quad rear cameras at the back panel, as per the dedicated pages published by Flipkart. Both the phones will arrive with a waterdrop-style notched display design. Also Read - Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM: Check price in India, offers and more

Watch: Realme 6i Camera Review

One will also find a fingerprint sensor at the backside of the handsets. On the front, Realme has added a single camera for selfies on both the phones. The rest of the details regarding the C12 are currently unknown, but we know the possible specs of the C15 as it is already available in Indonesia. The Realme C15 and Realme C12 India launch event will take place on August 18 at 12:30 PM, and will likely go on sale via Flipkart. Also Read - Unknown Realme smartphone bags FCC certification

The Realme C15 was launched with a 6.5-inch display, Android 10, and an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. It is paired with GE8320 GPU, and up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM + 128GB storage. As for photography, the quad rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front is an 8-megapixel sensor. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Features Realme C15
Price
Chipset Helio G35 Gaming Processor 12nm Octa-Core Processor
OS UI realm Based on Android 10
Display 6.5 “HD + Mini-drop Fullscreen-1600-by-720-Pixel Resolution
Internal Memory 3GB / 4GB
Rear Camera 13MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra Wide-angle Lens + 2MP B&W Lens + 2MP Retro Lens
Front Camera 8MP AI Selfie Camera
Battery 6000mAh
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 12, 2020 6:27 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme C15

Realme C15
UI realm Based on Android 10
Helio G35 Gaming Processor 12nm Octa-Core Processor
13MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra Wide-angle Lens + 2MP B&W Lens + 2MP Retro Lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Google and Qualcomm pump millions into HMD Global: Check details
News
Google and Qualcomm pump millions into HMD Global: Check details
Realme C15, Realme C12 listed on Flipkart ahead of India launch

News

Realme C15, Realme C12 listed on Flipkart ahead of India launch

ZTE finally makes the first phone with an under-display camera

News

ZTE finally makes the first phone with an under-display camera

Microsoft Xbox Series X could launch on November 6

News

Microsoft Xbox Series X could launch on November 6

Redmi G gaming laptop launch on August 14

Laptops

Redmi G gaming laptop launch on August 14

Most Popular

OnePlus Buds Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review

Realme 6i Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Google and Qualcomm pump millions into HMD Global: Check details

Realme C15, Realme C12 listed on Flipkart ahead of India launch

ZTE finally makes the first phone with an under-display camera

Microsoft Xbox Series X could launch on November 6

Oppo may be working on phone with Li-Fi technology

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

Related Topics

Related Stories

List of Smartphones Made in India

Top Products

List of Smartphones Made in India
Best 256 GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones in India

Top Products

Best 256 GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones in India
Best Phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Top Products

Best Phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus phones

Top Products

Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus phones
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने भारत में लॉन्च किया MIUI 12, इन स्मार्टफोन को मिलेगा सबसे पहले अपडेट

Redmi G Gaming Laptop इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेंगे दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन्स!

OnePlus Nord का नया वेरिएंट जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Apple लॉन्च करेगा MicroLED डिस्प्ले के साथ फोल्डेबल iPad, ये हो सकती हैं खूबियां

PUBG Mobile Independence Day Celebrations: जीत सकते हैं कॉस्ट्यूम, गेम इवेंट्स और रिवॉर्ड

Latest Videos

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Features

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Realme 6i Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6i Camera Review
How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?

News

Google and Qualcomm pump millions into HMD Global: Check details
News
Google and Qualcomm pump millions into HMD Global: Check details
Realme C15, Realme C12 listed on Flipkart ahead of India launch

News

Realme C15, Realme C12 listed on Flipkart ahead of India launch
ZTE finally makes the first phone with an under-display camera

News

ZTE finally makes the first phone with an under-display camera
Microsoft Xbox Series X could launch on November 6

News

Microsoft Xbox Series X could launch on November 6
Oppo may be working on phone with Li-Fi technology

News

Oppo may be working on phone with Li-Fi technology

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers