Realme C15 goes on sale today at 2PM: Check price and offers

The Realme C15 will be once again up for purchase today. The smartphone was recently launched as another budget offering in Realme’s C-series of affordable entry-level smartphones. The Realme C15, will go on sale today via Flipkart and the Realme website at 2:00PM. The handset will be available to buy in two storage variants. It also comes in two colors – blue and silver. Also Read - 6 Nokia Smart TVs launched in India, price starts from Rs 12,999: Check specifications

It comes in 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration models. The pricing for C15 variants is Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively. While the Realme C15 will be available through online in sales on Flipkart and Realme.com, you can also purchase the device in offline stores near you. Also Read - Realme 7 flash sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price

Realme C15 specifications

The Realme C15 features a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent and the screen features a new eye-protection feature. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor too. The C15 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and features either 3 or 4GB RAM and either 32GB or 64GB storage. Also Read - Xbox Series S to get Rs 5,000 discount on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

In terms of camera optics, the phone has a quad-camera setup. This includes a 12-megapixel primary camera, a black and white portrait lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a retro lens. There is also an 8-megapixel front-facing camera on the phone for selfies and video calls.

There is a 6,000mAh battery onboard and support for 18W fast charging. Other features include a dedicated microSD card slot for expanding your storage and a Super Power Saving Mode that will extend your battery life in emergencies.