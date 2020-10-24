Realme C15 with Snapdragon chipset tipped for India launch

Realme in India offers wide range of products, which goes beyond smartphones. But its focus on the budget segment has helped them to compete with brands like Xiaomi, Vivo and others. And now, a report says, the company is looking to bring a new variant of the C15 smartphone that will be powered by Snapdragon chipset. Yes, that’s right. Realme feels that after launching a MediaTek variant in the market few months back. It wants to give buyers another option for the same model. Also Read - Realme 7 Pro gets October 2020 update with camera improvements and more fixes

The development comes via 91Mobiles, which says the phone will launch with Snapdragon chipset. Going by its sub-10K price range, we expect them to use Snapdragon 460 to power the phone. The C15 will come paired with 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM, and storage options available in 32GB and 64GB variants. The tipster also mentioned the phone will launch in two colours, Power Blue and Power Silver. Also Read - Realme X7 series to launch in India soon, hints company

The prime focus of the C series phones, besides its budget pricing, is the promise of long battery backup. And we expect the trend to continue with the Snapdragon variant of C15 as well. As you might recall, the C15 with MediaTek Helio chipset was announced in India back in August. It is available with starting price tag of 9,999. So, what happens when Realme launches the new variant in the coming weeks? We’ll have to wait sometime to find out. Also Read - Realme 5 Pro and Realme C3 two new color variants launched in India

Realme C15 Mediatek variant specifications

The base variant of C15 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 9,999. And a high-end model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs 10,999. Realme C15 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and features a 6,000mAh battery. It supports 18W fast charging.

The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent. The C15 packs four cameras at the back. Its setup consists of a 12-megapixel primary camera, a black and white portrait lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a retro lens.

Story Timeline