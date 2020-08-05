comscore Realme C15 with 6,000mAh battery coming to India, hints support page
Realme C15 with 6,000mAh battery coming to India, hints support page

The Realme India website has put up Realme C15 on its support page, which means we can expect the launch soon.

  • Published: August 5, 2020 10:14 AM IST
Realme-C15-colors

After launching the Realme C15 in Indonesia, the company now seems ready for its India launch. The Realme India website has put up Realme C15 on its support page (first spotted by FoneArena), which means we can expect the launch soon. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days smartphone offers: iPhone SE, iPhone XR, Redmi K20 Pro and more

Realme launched the C15 a week back in Indonesia. The key highlights of the device are a 6,000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, and a 6.5-inch display. This is yet another phone from the brand to offer a quad rear camera setup. Also, the Realme C15 is the first phone from the company to pack a massive 6,000mAh battery. Also Read - Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM: Check price in India, offers and more

The Realme C15 price is set at IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs 10,300) in Indonesia, which is for the 3GB + 64GB variant. There is also a 4GB + 64GB variant, which is priced at IDR 2,199,000 (approximately Rs 11,300). The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is available for IDR 2,499,000 (approximately Rs 12,800). Also Read - Realme X50 Pro update adds new features and July security patch

Realme C15: Specifications, features

The Realme C15 sports a 6.5-inch display with 88.7 percent screen to body ratio and 420nits of brightness. It ships with Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with GE8320 GPU, and up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM + 128GB storage. As for photography, the quad rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

There is an option to expand the storage via a microSD card. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens. It is available in Marine Blue and Seagull Silver color options.

Watch Video: Realme C11 Camera Review

You will also find a 6,000mAh battery on this device. It offers support for 18W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the device supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G, GPS, Glonass, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a Micro-USB port. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back for security purposes.

  • Published Date: August 5, 2020 10:14 AM IST

