Realme is set to launch another new smartphone this month. The company had recently launched its new smartphone in the C-series for the Indian market, and now it will launch the Realme C15 smartphone. However, Realme won't be bringing this phone to the Indian market right now. Instead, the brand is launching its new smartphone Realme C15 in Indonesia on 28 July. The company has shared this information on Indonesia's social media. This phone has a 6000 mAh battery and will support 18W quick charging technology.

Expected launch date and specifications

According to Realme Indonesia's website, Facebook page and Instagram account, the Realme C15 smartphone will launch in Indonesia on July 28. This smartphone will also be available for sale in Indonesia on the same day. At present, the company has not shared information about when it will launch this smartphone in the international market. Along with this, its price is also not known at the moment. But being a C-series phone, it will be a budget phone only.

Realme C15 smartphone will have a 6000 mAh battery, which will come with 18W fast charging. Apart from this, the company has not shared any information at the moment. However, some features will definitely be revealed in the coming days. In terms of design, as you can see, the phone gets a square-shaped quad rear camera setup. The phone is also seen in two colors Gray and Blue. The display gets waterdrop notch which houses the front camera.

The phone will have a quad rear camera setup, and its design is similar to the recently launched C11. The phone has a rear fingerprint sensor. Additionally, the power button and volume rocker are provided on the right side of the smartphone. The device has a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom.