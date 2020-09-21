Realme today launched its Narzo 20 series in India and the new Realme C17 smartphone in Bangladesh. The latter falls under the company’s C series. The Realme C17 comes with a quad rear camera setup and its price is set at BDT 15,990, which is around Rs 13,800 in India. The budget device even features a 90Hz display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 series octa-core chipset. The brand is yet to confirm the India launch of the new Realme C17. Also Read - Realme Narzo 20 series launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications

Realme C17 price, sale date

The newly launched Realme C17 comes with a price tag of BDT 15,990 (approximately Rs 13,800). This price is for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It will be sold in two color options, including Lake Green and Navy Blue. The handset will be up for sale on September 22 in Bangladesh at 2:30PM local time (2:00PM IST) at a discounted price of BDT 14,990. Also Read - Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM: Check details

Realme C17 specifications, features

The newly launched Realme C17 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90 percent screen to body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The panel supports 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset, paired with Adreno 610 GPU. The company is offering 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The latter is also expandable via a microSD card. Also Read - Realme 7 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price, specifications and more

The device ships with Realme UI, which is based on Android 10. The C17 has a quad rear camera setup, which includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. It is paired with an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The setup also consists of a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with f/2.4 lens. For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

In terms of connectivity, the device supports LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The company has also added a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. It offers support for 18W fast charging. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.