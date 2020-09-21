comscore Realme C17 launched: Check price, full specifications, and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme C17 launched with quad rear camera setup: Check price, full specifications, and more
News

Realme C17 launched with quad rear camera setup: Check price, full specifications, and more

News

The Realme C17 comes with a quad rear camera setup and its price is set at BDT 15,990, which is around Rs 13,800 in India.

  • Updated: September 21, 2020 8:04 PM IST
realme-c17

Realme today launched its Narzo 20 series in India and the new Realme C17 smartphone in Bangladesh. The latter falls under the company’s C series. The Realme C17 comes with a quad rear camera setup and its price is set at BDT 15,990, which is around Rs 13,800 in India. The budget device even features a 90Hz display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 series octa-core chipset. The brand is yet to confirm the India launch of the new Realme C17. Also Read - Realme Narzo 20 series launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications

Realme C17 price, sale date

The newly launched Realme C17 comes with a price tag of BDT 15,990 (approximately Rs 13,800). This price is for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It will be sold in two color options, including Lake Green and Navy Blue. The handset will be up for sale on September 22 in Bangladesh at 2:30PM local time (2:00PM IST) at a discounted price of BDT 14,990. Also Read - Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM: Check details

Watch: Xiaomi MIUI 12: First look

Realme C17 specifications, features

The newly launched Realme C17 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90 percent screen to body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The panel supports 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset, paired with Adreno 610 GPU. The company is offering 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The latter is also expandable via a microSD card. Also Read - Realme 7 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price, specifications and more

The device ships with Realme UI, which is based on Android 10. The C17 has a quad rear camera setup, which includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. It is paired with an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The setup also consists of a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with f/2.4 lens. For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

In terms of connectivity, the device supports LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The company has also added a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. It offers support for 18W fast charging. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 21, 2020 7:53 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 21, 2020 8:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Realme C17 launched with quad rear camera setup: Check price, full specifications, and more
News
Realme C17 launched with quad rear camera setup: Check price, full specifications, and more
OnePlus 8T to officially launch on October 14

News

OnePlus 8T to officially launch on October 14

Android 11: How to enable chat bubbles on OnePlus 8 series

How To

Android 11: How to enable chat bubbles on OnePlus 8 series

Tecno Spark 6 Air new 3GB RAM variant launched with 64GB storage

News

Tecno Spark 6 Air new 3GB RAM variant launched with 64GB storage

OnePlus 8T 5G launch teased on Amazon India, 'Notify me' page goes live

News

OnePlus 8T 5G launch teased on Amazon India, 'Notify me' page goes live

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M51 review

Marvel s Avengers review: One for the Marvel fans

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 2020 review: Just right for casual gaming

Redmi Smart Band review: No compromises

WWE 2K Battlegrounds First Impressions:

Realme C17 launched with quad rear camera setup: Check price, full specifications, and more

OnePlus 8T to officially launch on October 14

Tecno Spark 6 Air new 3GB RAM variant launched with 64GB storage

OnePlus 8T 5G launch teased on Amazon India, 'Notify me' page goes live

Realme Narzo 20 series launched in India

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme C17 launched with quad rear camera setup: Check price, full specifications, and more

News

Realme C17 launched with quad rear camera setup: Check price, full specifications, and more
Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India

Top Products

Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020
Best Budget camera phone under 10000

Top Products

Best Budget camera phone under 10000
Best Realme Phones under 10000

Top Products

Best Realme Phones under 10000

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Narzo 20A vs Narzo 20 vs Narzo 20 Pro : कौन है सबसे ज्यादा दमदार

Tecno Spark 6 Air का नया वेरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

वोडाफोन आइडिया (Vi) इन यूजर्स को फ्री में दे रही 3GB डेटा

Samsung Galaxy F सीरीज का हुआ ऐलान, जल्द होगी भारत में लॉन्च

IPL 2020: Disney+ Hotstar पर आया नया फीचर, टीवी पर दिख सकते हैं आप

Latest Videos

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Features

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air
MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

Features

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi
Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Features

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced
OxygenOS 11: First Look

Hands On

OxygenOS 11: First Look

News

Realme C17 launched with quad rear camera setup: Check price, full specifications, and more
News
Realme C17 launched with quad rear camera setup: Check price, full specifications, and more
OnePlus 8T to officially launch on October 14

News

OnePlus 8T to officially launch on October 14
Tecno Spark 6 Air new 3GB RAM variant launched with 64GB storage

News

Tecno Spark 6 Air new 3GB RAM variant launched with 64GB storage
OnePlus 8T 5G launch teased on Amazon India, 'Notify me' page goes live

News

OnePlus 8T 5G launch teased on Amazon India, 'Notify me' page goes live
Realme Narzo 20 series launched in India

News

Realme Narzo 20 series launched in India

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers