Realme C17 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 400 series chipset

It looks like Realme is in no mood to slow down. The company has already launched a lot of phones this year. We recently witnessed the launch of Realme C12 and Realme C15. Now, a new Realme C series phone has been spotted online on Geekbench. This is said to be the Realme C17. It is expected to make its debut in the coming weeks. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart; check details

The Geekbench listing suggests that the Realme C17 will be powered by Qualcomm’s entry-level Snapdragon 400 series SoC, which is quite surprising. It is said to pack a Snapdragon 460 SoC under the hood. The alleged device is listed on Geekbench 5 with RMX2101 model number. A smartphone with the same model number was previously spotted on a certification website suggesting this Realme C17 name. Also Read - Realme C15 all set to go on sale on Flipkart today; Here is everything you need to know

The Geekbench listing also hinted that the handset will be launched with a 6GB RAM option. It will run Android 10 out of the box. The rest of the details are currently under wraps. The Realme C12 and Realme C15 smartphones were recently launched with a 6,000mAh battery. The company is expected to add the same battery unit inside the Realme C17 too. Also Read - Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Tote Bag 2 and Adventurer luggage sale

Both the Realme C12 and the Realme C15 comes with a price tag of Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively. The Chinese brand is expected to position the Realme C17 above the two mentioned devices if it follows the number sequence. It is likely to feature a big display with FHD+ resolution. Realme is currently offering a 6.5-inch display with a lot of phones.

Besides, Realme is all set to launch another new phone on September 17. The device will reportedly be powered by the 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset with a 2.0GHz clock speed. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery. It will sport a 6.5-inch punch-hole LCD panel with an HD+ resolution of 720×1600 pixels.