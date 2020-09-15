comscore Realme C17 with 90Hz display to launch on September 21
Realme C17 with 90Hz display to launch on September 21

The Realme C17 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel that supports a 90Hz refresh rate.

  Published: September 15, 2020 9:43 PM IST
realme-c17

Gizmochina

Realme is working on a new device for its budget phone series: the Realme C17. The company has officially revealed the launch date of the device. It will hit the market with a 90Hz refresh rate screen among its greatest attractions. It also offers a quad-camera setup and a large battery with fast charging. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 flash sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, specifications

The announcement has come from Realme Bangladesh. Through their Facebook account, they have published that the Realme C17 will debut on September 21. Following this, a trusted leaker has shared screenshots revealing the key specifications and features of the Realme C17. Also Read - Realme C17 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 400 series chipset

Realme C17 Leaked Specifications

The Realme C17 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen offers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and 600nits of maximum brightness. The rear of the device is home to a classic fingerprint reader. It could also feature the 11nm Snapdragon 460 chipset with a clock speed of 1.8GHz. Also Read - Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro tipped to launch in India

The SoC is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that promises up to 34 days of standby time, 35.7 hours of phone calls, 18.6 hours of video playback, 12.3 hours of playing PUBG, and also 83.4 hours of music playback. The battery will support 18W fast charging via USB-C.

In its rear area, it will have a quad-camera setup. The configuration will consist of a 13-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.8 aperture), an 8-megapixel (119°) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor (4-cm focal length), and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. The front camera of the device will be 8 megapixels. It will also be compatible with beauty and portrait modes assisted by AI.

The Realme C17 will run the Android 10 operating system under the Realme UI layer. Like all other affordable C-series phones, it will also feature a MicroSD card slot to add more storage. It is not yet known how much the Realme C17 will cost exactly. Hopefully, it is priced higher than the Realme C15. It will also be available in a couple of colors: Navy Blue and Lake Green.

