Realme C2 will be available at offline retail stores starting tomorrow, June 15. The company has partnered with 8,000 stores across India. The Realme C2 will retail at similar prices as online. Realme launched the C2 last month in India. Since then, the phone has been available through flash sales on Flipkart and Realme India website.

The Realme C2 flaunts a diamond-cut smudge free design and a plastic unibody. Up front, the phone also has a Dewdrop notch display. The handset offers a large 4,000mAh battery with dual-rear camera setup. The price of C2 starts at Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM with 16GB storage model. The second variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage costs Rs 7,999.

The former Oppo subsidiary, Realme, was established on May 1, 2018 in India by its Founder Sky Li and India CEO Madhav Sheth. So far, the company has launched eight smartphones in the country

Realme C2 features, specifications

The Realme C2 features a 6.1-inch Dewdrop full-screen display with HD+ resolution. It offers 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a 12nm MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core chipset clocked at 2.0GHz. The device ships with ColorOS 6.0 based on the Android 9 Pie operating system.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Realme C2 comes with a dual camera setup at the back. It features a single camera on the front for selfies. The rear setup includes a combination of a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. For shooting selfies and videos, there is a 5-megapixel AI-powered front-facing camera. The phone also offers support for Chroma Boost, and one can also record slow motion videos. The smartphone is backed by a large 4,000mAh battery. The face unlock feature is present on the phone, but fingerprint sensor is missing.