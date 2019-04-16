comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme C2 could launch alongside Realme 3 Pro on April 22; specifications and pricing tipped
News

Realme C2 could launch alongside Realme 3 Pro on April 22; specifications and pricing tipped

News

Realme C2 is claimed to be slightly different from Realme C1. It will feature a waterdrop-style display with upgraded MediaTek Helio P22 processor just like the Xiaomi Redmi 6.

  • Published: April 16, 2019 12:18 PM IST
Realme_C1_Black_and_Blue

When Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth, revealed that the company will launch one more product alongside Realme 3 Pro, there were no details about the device. Now, according to 91Mobiles, Realme will bring the successor of Realme C1 in India on April 22, called the Realme C2.

As claimed in the report, the Realme C2 will be slightly different from Realme C1. It will feature a waterdrop-style display with upgraded MediaTek Helio P22 processor just like the Xiaomi Redmi 6. There will be an upgrade on front camera as well. The handset is said to come with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, instead of 5-megapixel shooter seen on the Realme C1.

Realme 3 Pro camera samples teased; to be available via Flipkart

Also Read

Realme 3 Pro camera samples teased; to be available via Flipkart

As for the other specs, the primary rear camera on Realme C2 is claimed to remain same. The dual-camera setup on the back will boast a 13-megapixel main sensor accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary camera lens. Additionally, the device is expected to come with 4,230mAh battery instead of 4,000mAh, and Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box.

The Realme C1 is currently priced at Rs 5,999 and Rs 6,799 for the 2GB and 3GB RAM variants respectively. The alleged Realme C2 is expected to launch around Rs 8,000 price point. The former Oppo subsidiary, Realme, is all set to launch its next smartphone Realme 3 Pro in India on April 22. The company has been vocal about Realme 3 Pro’s performance in teasers and is claiming it to be more powerful than Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Watch Video: Realme 3 First Look

Recently, Sheth shared few details about the Realme 3 Pro in a YouTube video. He happened to mention that the Realme 3 Pro will come with a Qualcomm SoC and this will be the very first implementation of that particular chipset in this price segment. With GeekBench listing, it seems that Sheth was talking about Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, which indeed will be the first time for the chipset to be under Rs 15,000 price segment. We believe Realme will keep similar or lower pricing of Realme 3 Pro to rival Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro.

  • Published Date: April 16, 2019 12:18 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Airtel prepaid plans above Rs 199 offer free Norton Mobile Security
News
Airtel prepaid plans above Rs 199 offer free Norton Mobile Security
Huawei P30 Pro Review

Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 goes live

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 goes live

JioTV app gets fully functional 'Picture-in-Picture' mode via update

News

JioTV app gets fully functional 'Picture-in-Picture' mode via update

Apple Watch Series 4 fall detection saves 80-year-old woman

News

Apple Watch Series 4 fall detection saves 80-year-old woman

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

OnePlus 7 case renders leak ahead of launch

Realme C2 could also launch on April 22

Airtel prepaid plans above Rs 199 offer free Norton Mobile Security

Foxconn set for mass production of iPhones in India

Huawei P30 Pro update adds support for AR Measurement tool

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme C2 could also launch on April 22

News

Realme C2 could also launch on April 22
Realme 3 Pro features teased by CEO Madhav Sheth

News

Realme 3 Pro features teased by CEO Madhav Sheth
Amazon India EMI offers: A look at top deals

Deals

Amazon India EMI offers: A look at top deals
Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now

News

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now
Realme 3 Pro camera samples teased

News

Realme 3 Pro camera samples teased

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile को 'Darkest Night' Zombie मोड के साथ मिली नई अपडेट, जानें क्या हैं बदलाव

Samsung अगले हफ्ते भारत में लॉन्च करेगी Galaxy A70, ये होगी कीमत

Realme 3 Flash Sale : आज दोपहर 12 बजे फ्लैश सेल पर आएगा Realme 3, ये हैं खूबियां

Realme 3 Pro में बना सकेंगे सुपर स्लो मोशन वीडियो, कंपनी ने टीज किए नए कैमरा फीचर्स

PUBG Mobile Ban: Nepal के बाद Iraq में भी बंद होगा PUBG Mobile Game!

News

OnePlus 7 case renders leak ahead of launch
News
OnePlus 7 case renders leak ahead of launch
Realme C2 could also launch on April 22

News

Realme C2 could also launch on April 22
Airtel prepaid plans above Rs 199 offer free Norton Mobile Security

News

Airtel prepaid plans above Rs 199 offer free Norton Mobile Security
Foxconn set for mass production of iPhones in India

News

Foxconn set for mass production of iPhones in India
Huawei P30 Pro update adds support for AR Measurement tool

News

Huawei P30 Pro update adds support for AR Measurement tool