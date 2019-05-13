Realme C2 first sale on May 15; Realme also announces 2 more flash sale dates

Realme has announced three flash sale dates for the budget Realme C2, which starts at Rs 5,999. The company during the launch last month said Realme C2 will go on its first flash sale on May 15, but today in a press statement the company has also announced two more dates for this month.

After the first sale on May 15, the budget Realme will also be made available on May 23 and May 31, but there is no clarity on the further availability of the device beyond these announced dates. These will still be usual flash sales on Flipkart and Realme India website, and the first flash sale will take place on both platforms at 12:00PM on May 15.

The newly launched Realme C2 device flaunts a Diamond-cut smudge free design on a plastic uni-body along with a Dewdrop notch display. The handset offer a large 4,000mAh battery with dual-rear camera setup for starting Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM with 16GB storage model. The second variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage has been priced at Rs 7,999.

Realme C2 specifications, features

As for the specifications of the device, the Realme C2 comes equipped with a 6.1-inch Dewdrop full-screen display with HD+ resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a 12nm MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core chipset clocked at 2.0GHz. The device will ship with ColorOS 6.0 based on the Android 9 Pie operating system.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Realme C2 comes with a dual camera setup at the back and a single camera on the front. The rear setup includes a combination of a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. For shooting selfies and videos, there is a 5-megapixel AI-powered front-facing camera. The phone also offers support for Chroma Boost and one can also record slow-mo videos. The smartphone is backed by a large 4,000mAh battery. There is face unlock feature too, but no finger print sensor.