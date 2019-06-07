Realme C2 sale again today at 12PM via Flipkart, Realme India: Price, offers, features

The Realme C2 is an entry-level smartphone and will go on sale once again in India today. The wallet-friendly device will be available via Flipkart starting at 12:00PM. The device offers two cameras on the rear side, Android 9 Pie OS, diamond-cut design, a 4,000mAh battery, and more. Furthermore, the handset packs a MediaTek Helio chipset, and you will also get a tall display.

Realme C2 price in India, offers

The Realme C2 is the company’s entry-level smartphone, which is being offered in two variants. The base 2GB RAM/16GB storage variant of the Realme C2 comes with a price label of Rs 5,999 in India. There is also a 3GB RAM model with 32GB storage, which is priced at Rs 7,999. Apart from Flipkart, you can also get it via Realme India’s website.

Taking about the offers on the Realme C2, Flipkart will give a five percent discount if purchases made using Axis Bank Buzz credit card. If you are interested in buying the device via Realme.com, then you can get 10 percent SuperCash cashback up to Rs 1,000. But, you will only get this cashback if you pay via MobiKwik. Furthermore, Reliance Jio subscribers can get benefits worth Rs 5,300.

Realme C2 features, specifications

As for the specifications, the Realme C2 offers a 6.1-inch display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. The handset also offers a dewdrop-style notched display design. The budget smartphone is built around a 12nm MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core chipset clocked at 2.0GHz. The device runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie operating system.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

As far as the cameras are concerned, the device comes with a dual-camera setup at the back. Realme has included a combination of a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual sensors. There is a 5-megapixel AI-powered front-facing camera for capturing selfies. Additionally, the device supports Chroma Boost feature, and one can also record slow-mo videos. The smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. There is face unlock feature too. You also get triple slots with Dual VoLTE support. In terms of connectivity, the Realme C2 includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a micro-USB port and a dedicated headphone jack.