Realme has begun rolling out a new software update for its entry-level Realme C2 smartphones in India. The new ColorOS update for Realme C2 adds a new ‘Dark Mode toggle’ and brings latest December 2019 Android security patch.

Realme posted about the latest Realme C2 update on its official community forum. The post writes that the ColorOS update carrying the build number RMX1941EX_11.A.21 is now being rolled out in India in a staged manner. It means that the update will reach all Realme C2 devices over the course of the next few days.

In terms of changelog, Realme has noted that the update for Realme C2 has “added fast switch toggles of dark mode in notification center” and “flash on call feature”. Even the launcher has added ‘click the blank area’ feature to go back to the launcher on recent task interface. The update also fixes “the issue of the volume bar blocked by the camera while horizontal status.” Lastly, the Android security has been updated to latest December, 2019 patch.

Watch Video: Realme X2 Review

To recall, the Realme C2 was launched in India in the month of April. The handset comes with a dewdrop notch display, and 4,000mAh battery. It features a dual-camera setup at the back and a single camera on the front. The rear setup includes a combination of a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. For shooting selfies and videos, there is a 5-megapixel AI-powered front-facing camera. The phone also offers support for Chroma Boost and one can also record slow-mo videos.

Features Realme C2 Price 5999 Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.1-inch HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-720 x 1560 Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 4,000mAh

