Realme C2 now on open sale in India via Flipkart and Realme.com: Price, specs and features

The Realme C2 is now on open sale on both Flipkart and Realme.com. It is priced at Rs 5,999 in India for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant.

  • Published: July 19, 2019 1:43 PM IST
The Realme C2 was launched in India in April this year. The entry-level Realme phone has been sold via flash sales ever since. Now, the Realme C2 is available on open sale in the country. This further means that customers can now purchase the device anytime without having to wait for a flash sale. The key highlights of the Realme phone are a Dewdrop display, diamond-cut design, a 4,000mAh battery and more.

Realme C2 price in India, offers, availability

The Realme C2 price in India starts from Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant. There is also a 3GB RAM model with 32GB storage, which is priced at Rs 7,999. Talking about the offers, Flipkart is giving a five percent cashback if purchases made using Axis Bank credit card. You can also get up to Rs 5,900 off on exchange of an old phone. Furthermore, Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders can get an extra 5 percent off. The Realme C2 is on open sale on both Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme C2 features, specifications

The Realme C2 is a wallet-friendly device, which offers a 6.1-inch display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. The handset also comes with a dewdrop-style notched display design. The budget smartphone is built around a 12nm MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core chipset clocked at 2.0GHz. The device runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie operating system.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the device features a dual-camera setup at the back and a single sensor on the front. With the Realme C2, you get a combination of a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera sensors. There is a 5-megapixel AI-powered front-facing camera as well for capturing selfies and videos. In addition, the device offers support for Chroma Boost feature.

Users can also shoot slow-mo videos with this affordable phone. The smartphone is backed by a beefy 4,000mAh battery under the hood. There is face unlock feature too. You also get triple slots with Dual VoLTE support. On the connectivity front, the Realme C2 includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, a micro-USB port and a dedicated headphone jack.

Features Realme C2
Price 5999
Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.1-inch HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-720 x 1560
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 4,000mAh

