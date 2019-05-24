Realme C2 sale in India today at 12PM: Offers, price, specifications, availability

Realme C2 will go on sale in India today at 12:00PM. You can buy the entry-level device via the company’s official website or Flipkart. The handset made its debut last month, and it comes with a Diamond-cut smudge free design. The Realme C2 also offers a dewdrop-style notched display design, a big display, a 4,000mAh battery, dual camera at the back and more.

Realme C2 price in India, offers

The budget-friendly Realme C2 smartphone comes in two variants – 2GB RAM/16GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. The base 2GB RAM variant will cost you Rs 5,999, while the 3GB RAM model carries a price tag of Rs 7,999 in the country. Both variants come in Diamond Blue and Diamond Black colour options. As for the offers, Flipkart is offering customers no-cost EMI option at as low as Rs 1,000 per month.

The e-commerce giant is also offering a five percent discount (up to Rs 200) if purchases made using Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Additionally, you can also get five percent instant discount on EMI with ICICI Bank cards. But, you can get 10 percent super cash cashback on Realme’s official website with a maximum value of up to Rs 1,000 on purchasing the Realme C2 via MobiKwik.

Realme C2 specifications, features

As for the specifications of the device, the Realme C2 is equipped with a 6.1-inch Dewdrop full-screen display with HD+ resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a 12nm MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core chipset clocked at 2.0GHz. The device will ship with ColorOS 6.0 based on the Android 9 Pie operating system. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Realme C2 comes with a dual camera setup at the back and a single camera on the front.

The rear setup includes a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel camera sensor. For capturing selfies and videos, Realme has added a 5-megapixel AI-powered front-facing camera. The phone also offers support for Chroma Boost, which helps offers better shots. Additionally, with the Realme C2, one can also record slow-mo videos. The smartphone is backed by a large 4,000mAh battery under the hood. There is face unlock feature too. You also get triple slots with Dual VoLTE support.