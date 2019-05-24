comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme C2 sale in India today at 12PM: Offers, price, specifications, availability
News

Realme C2 sale in India today at 12PM: Offers, price, specifications, availability

News

The Realme C2 also offers a dewdrop-style notched display design, a big display, a 4,000mAh battery, dual camera at the back and more. The base 2GB RAM variant of the phone will cost you Rs 5,999.

  • Published: May 24, 2019 9:06 AM IST
realme-c2-review-bgr-india-3

Realme C2 will go on sale in India today at 12:00PM. You can buy the entry-level device via the company’s official website or Flipkart. The handset made its debut last month, and it comes with a Diamond-cut smudge free design. The Realme C2 also offers a dewdrop-style notched display design, a big display, a 4,000mAh battery, dual camera at the back and more.

Realme C2 price in India, offers

The budget-friendly Realme C2 smartphone comes in two variants – 2GB RAM/16GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. The base 2GB RAM variant will cost you Rs 5,999, while the 3GB RAM model carries a price tag of Rs 7,999 in the country. Both variants come in Diamond Blue and Diamond Black colour options. As for the offers, Flipkart is offering customers no-cost EMI option at as low as Rs 1,000 per month.

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in May 2019

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in May 2019

The e-commerce giant is also offering a five percent discount (up to Rs 200) if purchases made using Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Additionally, you can also get five percent instant discount on EMI with ICICI Bank cards. But, you can get 10 percent super cash cashback on Realme’s official website with a maximum value of up to Rs 1,000 on purchasing the Realme C2 via MobiKwik.

Realme C2 specifications, features

As for the specifications of the device, the Realme C2 is equipped with a 6.1-inch Dewdrop full-screen display with HD+ resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a 12nm MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core chipset clocked at 2.0GHz. The device will ship with ColorOS 6.0 based on the Android 9 Pie operating system. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Realme C2 comes with a dual camera setup at the back and a single camera on the front.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

The rear setup includes a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel camera sensor. For capturing selfies and videos, Realme has added a 5-megapixel AI-powered front-facing camera. The phone also offers support for Chroma Boost, which helps offers better shots. Additionally, with the Realme C2, one can also record slow-mo videos. The smartphone is backed by a large 4,000mAh battery under the hood. There is face unlock feature too. You also get triple slots with Dual VoLTE support.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 24, 2019 9:06 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Redmi K20 features leaked ahead of official launch
News
Redmi K20 features leaked ahead of official launch
Vivo Z5x official press renders confirming a triple rear camera

News

Vivo Z5x official press renders confirming a triple rear camera

Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG Mobile compared

Gaming

Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG Mobile compared

Realme C2 sale in India today at 12PM: Check offers

News

Realme C2 sale in India today at 12PM: Check offers

LG 27GK750F-B Gaming Monitor Review

Review

LG 27GK750F-B Gaming Monitor Review

Most Popular

LG 27GK750F-B Gaming Monitor Review

Infinix S4 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Hands-on and First Impressions

Fitbit Versa Lite Review

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro First Impressions

Google Pixel 4 to be button-less with a punch-hole display?

Redmi K20 features leaked ahead of official launch

Vivo Z5x official press renders confirming a triple rear camera

Realme C2 sale in India today at 12PM: Check offers

US, China harden their stands on Huawei as tech war intensifies

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme C2 sale in India today at 12PM: Check offers

News

Realme C2 sale in India today at 12PM: Check offers
Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone in India will be sold on Flipkart

News

Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone in India will be sold on Flipkart
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sale today at 12PM: Check offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sale today at 12PM: Check offers
Noble Skiodo 32-inch HD ready Smart TV launched

News

Noble Skiodo 32-inch HD ready Smart TV launched
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro sale in India today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro sale in India today at 12PM

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi K20 में गेमर्स के लिए होगा यह खास फीचर, 28 मई को होगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi Mi Polarized Sunglasses भारत में Mi.com के जरिए बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध

अमेजन पर तेजी से बिकने वाला फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन बना OnePlus 7 Pro

Vivo Z5x Smartphone आज शाम 5 बजे होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट लाइव

Realme C2, 5999 रुपये की कीमत में आज इन ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

News

Google Pixel 4 to be button-less with a punch-hole display?
News
Google Pixel 4 to be button-less with a punch-hole display?
Redmi K20 features leaked ahead of official launch

News

Redmi K20 features leaked ahead of official launch
Vivo Z5x official press renders confirming a triple rear camera

News

Vivo Z5x official press renders confirming a triple rear camera
Realme C2 sale in India today at 12PM: Check offers

News

Realme C2 sale in India today at 12PM: Check offers
US, China harden their stands on Huawei as tech war intensifies

News

US, China harden their stands on Huawei as tech war intensifies