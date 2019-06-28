If you’re on the lookout for a solid budget smartphone, the Realme C2 is going on sale today. The smartphone launched back in April, and has been on sale via multiple flash sales since May. Today’s Realme C2 flash sale kicks off at 12:00PM, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

Realme flash C2 sale details

The Realme C2 will be available via Flipkart, and realme.com. And as mentioned, the sale kicks off at 12:00PM. It is also worth noting that the smartphone went on sale via offline channels earlier this month. Buyers will be able to choose from three variants.

The base model with 16GB storage and 2GB RAM costs Rs 5,999. The mid variant with 32GB storage and 2GB RAM costs Rs 6,999. And lastly, the top variant with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM costs Rs 7,999. There are two color variants to choose from – Diamond Blue and Diamond Black.

Those planning on buying the Realme C2 today will be entitled to 15 percent cashback. But for this, the payment needs to be made via the MobiKwik app. Flipkart is offering five percent discount to buyers using Axis Bank Buzz credit card, as well as no-cost EMI options.

Interestingly, today’s Realme C2 flash sale coincides with the ongoing Real Leap Days sale. During this sale on Flipkart, there are a bunch of offers on smartphones like Realme 3 Pro, Realme 2, and Realme C1 to name a few.

Realme C2 features, specifications

The Realme C2 remains a highly sought-after smartphone in India’s sub-Rs 8,000 segment. It offers a lot of value for money, and stands out among tough competition. Speaking of which, some of the other smartphones in its range include the Samsung Galaxy M10, Xiaomi Redmi 7, and the Nokia 2.2 to name a few.

Features Samsung Galaxy M10 Realme C2 Xiaomi Redmi 7 Nokia 2.2 Price 7990 5999 7999 6999 Chipset Exynos 7870 octa-core Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC MediaTek Helio A22 SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.2-inch HD+ 6.1-inch HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-720 x 1560 6.26-inch display -720x1520pixels 5.7-inch HD+ Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB storage 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage 2GB RAM + 32GB storage 2GB RAM + 16GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP Dual – 13MP + 2MP Dual – 12MP + 2MP 13MP Front Camera 5MP 5MP 8MP 5MP Battery 3,400mAh 4,000mAh 4,000mAh 3,000mAh

