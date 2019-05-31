comscore
  Realme C2 to go on sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, offers, specifications
Realme C2 to go on sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, offers, specifications

The base 2GB RAM of the Realme C2 will cost you Rs 5,999, while the 3GB RAM model carries a price label of Rs 7,999. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI at Rs 1,000 per month on the device.

  • Published: May 31, 2019 9:00 AM IST
Realme C2 is all set to go on sale in India again today at 12:00PM. To recall, the Realme C2 made its debut in April this year, and flaunts a Diamond-cut smudge free design on a plastic unibody. The budget-friendly handset comes with a Dewdrop notch design, a tall display, a large 4,000mAh battery, and more. The handset will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

Realme C2 price in India, offers

The Realme C2 is the company’s entry-level smartphone, which is being offered in two variants – 2GB RAM with 16GB storage and 3GB RAM/32GB storage. The base 2GB RAM of the Realme C2 will cost you Rs 5,999, while the 3GB RAM model carries a price label of Rs 7,999. Apart from Flipkart, customers can also buy the device via Realme India’s website.

As for the offers, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI at Rs 1,000 per month on the device. Furthermore, Axis Bank Buzz credit card users can also get a five percent discount (up to Rs 200). The official website of Realme, on the other hand, is offering 10 percent SupeCash cashback with a maximum value of up to Rs 1,000 if purchases made using MobiKwik. Reliance Jio users can get benefits worth Rs 5,300.

Realme C2 specifications, features

As for the specifications of the device, the Realme C2 comes with a 6.1-inch Dewdrop full-screen display with HD+ resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The budget smartphone is built around a 12nm MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core chipset clocked at 2.0GHz. The device will ship with ColorOS 6.0 based on the Android 9 Pie operating system.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Realme C2 comes with a dual-camera setup at the back and a single camera on the front. The rear setup includes a combination of a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and videos, there is a 5-megapixel AI-powered front-facing camera. The device also supports Chroma Boost feature, and one can also record slow-mo videos.

As mentioned above, the smartphone is kept alive by a 4,000mAh battery. There is face unlock feature too. You also get triple slots with Dual VoLTE support. In terms of connectivity, the Realme C2 includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a micro-USB port and a dedicated headphone jack.

  • Published Date: May 31, 2019 9:00 AM IST

