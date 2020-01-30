Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, has started rolling out a new software update for its Realme C2 users. The new update brings the latest January 2020 Android security patch to the device along with some known bug fixes and overall system stability.

The Realme C2 January 2020 Android security update carries the software Build version RMX1941EX_11.A.23 and is about 1.97GB in size. The new software update still doesn’t bring Android 10 OS, although Realme has already begun working on it.

As per the changelog, the new update fixes some major issues in video call restart issue of WhatsApp. It also brings overall system stability to the device with 35 security improvements for the Android operating system. The update is reportedly rolling out to the Realme C2 devices in the Asian region.

The January 2020 security patch further fixes a severe vulnerability in the device. This flaw could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

The latest OTA update is rolling out in a phased process. So, it could take a while before reaching all Realme C2 units. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternately, the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> About Phone -> System update.

Realme C2 features, specifications

The Realme C2 flaunts a 6.1-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720×1560 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Realme C2 has a Mediatek Helio P22 SoC and PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE and, MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.

