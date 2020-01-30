comscore Realme C2 update rolls out to users: Price in India, specs | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme C2 update rolling out with January 2020 security patch
News

Realme C2 update rolling out with January 2020 security patch

News

Apart from the new security patch, the software update for the Realme C2 also brings improvements to system stability.

  • Published: January 30, 2020 11:05 AM IST
realme-c2-review-bgr-india-1

Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, has started rolling out a new software update for its Realme C2 users. The new update brings the latest January 2020 Android security patch to the device along with some known bug fixes and overall system stability.

Related Stories


The Realme C2 January 2020 Android security update carries the software Build version RMX1941EX_11.A.23 and is about 1.97GB in size. The new software update still doesn’t bring Android 10 OS, although Realme has already begun working on it.

As per the changelog, the new update fixes some major issues in video call restart issue of WhatsApp. It also brings overall system stability to the device with 35 security improvements for the Android operating system. The update is reportedly rolling out to the Realme C2 devices in the Asian region.

The January 2020 security patch further fixes a severe vulnerability in the device. This flaw could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

The latest OTA update is rolling out in a phased process. So, it could take a while before reaching all Realme C2 units. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternately, the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> About Phone -> System update.

Realme C2 features, specifications

The Realme C2 flaunts a 6.1-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720×1560 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Realme C2 has a Mediatek Helio P22 SoC and PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE and, MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 30, 2020 11:05 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme C2

Realme C2

5999

Android 9 Pie
Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC
Dual - 13MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Realme X2 Pro gets Wi-Fi calling feature with latest January update
News
Realme X2 Pro gets Wi-Fi calling feature with latest January update
OnePlus Concept One is coming to India

News

OnePlus Concept One is coming to India

Samsung Smart TV with 65-inch 4K launched in India

Smart TVs

Samsung Smart TV with 65-inch 4K launched in India

6 products Apple could launch in H1, 2020

News

6 products Apple could launch in H1, 2020

PUBG Mobile may get new throwables soon

Gaming

PUBG Mobile may get new throwables soon

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Asus ExpertBook B9450 First Impressions

Oppo F15 Review

Realme C2 update rolling out

Realme X2 Pro gets Wi-Fi calling feature with latest January update

OnePlus Concept One is coming to India

6 products Apple could launch in H1, 2020

Poco X2 to support 27W fast charging, confirms Flipkart

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X2 Pro gets Wi-Fi calling feature with latest January update

News

Realme X2 Pro gets Wi-Fi calling feature with latest January update
Realme C3 gets listed on Flipkart, key specifications confirmed

News

Realme C3 gets listed on Flipkart, key specifications confirmed
Realme fitness band leak reveal curved display; expected to launch in February

Wearables

Realme fitness band leak reveal curved display; expected to launch in February
BGR India | Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India | Daily News Wrap
Realme C3 confirmed to launch in India on February 6

News

Realme C3 confirmed to launch in India on February 6

हिंदी समाचार

Realme C3 फोन फ्लिपकार्ट पर हुआ लिस्ट, सामने आईं ये अहम जानकारियां

Poco X2 स्मार्टफोन की लॉन्च से पहले सामने आई कीमत, धमाल मचाने को तैयार है POCO

Realme फिटनेस बेंड को पहने दिखाई दिए माधव सेठ, डिस्प्ले डिजाइन हुआ लीक

Trending Technology News Today : Samsung Galaxy A51 के लॉन्च समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

Tata की पहली इलेक्ट्रिक SUV 'Nexon EV' भारत में 13.99 लाख रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

News

Realme C2 update rolling out
News
Realme C2 update rolling out
Realme X2 Pro gets Wi-Fi calling feature with latest January update

News

Realme X2 Pro gets Wi-Fi calling feature with latest January update
OnePlus Concept One is coming to India

News

OnePlus Concept One is coming to India
6 products Apple could launch in H1, 2020

News

6 products Apple could launch in H1, 2020
Poco X2 to support 27W fast charging, confirms Flipkart

News

Poco X2 to support 27W fast charging, confirms Flipkart