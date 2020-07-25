comscore Realme C2 update rolling out with July 2020 security patch
Realme C2 update rolling out with July 2020 security patch

Alongside the July 2020 security patch, the Realme C2 update also brings changes to the applications, phone Manager, and more.

  Updated: July 25, 2020 7:47 PM IST
realme-c2-review-bgr-india-8

Realme is rolling out a new software update for the Realme C2 device in India. The update brings the July 2020 Android security patch, along with several other system improvements. The company previously pushed out the same update for the Realme 3 smartphone. Also Read - Realme 6i First Impressions: A more affordable Realme 6

The latest update for the Realme C2 smartphone bumps up the software version to RMX1941EX_11.A.27 with an unknown firmware size. As per the changelog, the new update adds the Realme Link App feature to the device. It has also removed the phone’s clean up storage, virus scan feature to comply with the government’s recent ban on 59 Chinese apps, which were accused of data theft. Also Read - Realme C11 next sale on July 29 via Flipkart: Price in India, specifications and more

Watch: Realme C11 Camera Review

To recall, the Realme’s Cleaner feature is part of the Cheetah Clean Master app. It was removed due to the privacy concern over data stealing, accessing the clipboard data, and more. The update changelog also notes that it fixes some known issues and improvs system stability. Furthermore, the June 2020 security patch brings security enhancements to the smartphone. The Realme C2 OTA update is rolling out in a phased manner. Hence, it may take a while to reach all units gradually. Besides, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update. Also Read - Realme 6i launched in India with MediaTek Helio G90T; check price, features, specifications

Realme C2 specifications, features

To recap, the smartphone made its debut back in May 2019. It flaunts a 6.1-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720×1560 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. At the front, it has a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Realme C2 has a Mediatek Helio P22 SoC and PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It also packs a 4,000mAh battery with Dual-SIM card compatibility. In terms of connectivity, the handset supports Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a micro USB 2.0 port for charging.

  Published Date: July 25, 2020 7:46 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 25, 2020 7:47 PM IST

Best Sellers