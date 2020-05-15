Realme C2 update rolling out with May 2020 security patch

Realme has started rolling out a new software update for its Realme C2 users. The new Android 9 based ColorOS 6 update brings the latest May 2020 Android security patch to the device along with some known bug fixes and overall system stability. The Realme C2 latest update carries the software Build version RMX1941EX_11_A.25. The update weighs about 92.5MB in size. Also Read - Realme crosses 2.1 crore users milestone in India, 3.5 crore users worldwide

The new software update still doesn't bring Android 10 OS. It is expected that Realme might bring it in next couple of months, as the company is working on it. For now, the May 2020 security patch for Realme C2 fixes the vulnerability in the device (via FoneArena). To recall, the Realme C2 was launched in India last year in the month of April. It was launched with ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie.

The latest OTA update is rolling out in a phased process. So, it could take a while before reaching all the C2 units. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> About Phone -> System update.

Realme C2: Features and specifications

The Realme C2 flaunts a 6.1-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720×1560 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The smartphone has a Mediatek Helio P22 SoC and PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE and, MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.

