Realme C2 update rolling out with October 2019 Android security patch, dark mode, and more

It is worth noting that the update is rolling out right now in a staged manner. The staged roll-out will ensure that Realme can easily catch any hidden bugs and pause the update.

  • Published: October 28, 2019 4:09 PM IST
Smartphone maker Realme has just announced a new update for its budget Realme C2 devices in the market. As part of the announcement, the company revealed the change-log for the update along with roll-out details, and package size. It is worth noting that the update is rolling out right now in a staged manner. The staged roll-out will ensure that Realme can easily catch any hidden bugs and pause the update. To clarify, in case of device users find a system-breaking bug, the company can stop it from affecting more devices.

Realme C2 update details

According to a post on the Realme Community, the update will bring the software version to RMX1941EX_11.A.18. The primary change with this update is the October 2019 Android security patch. This means that the company is making Realme C2 devices more secure with the software update. Another highlight for the update is likely to be the inclusion of Dark mode. The company has also added Realme Laboratory to test new features. Beyond this, the launcher comes with options for notification dots in the update. The update allow allows users to switch between SIMs directly from the notification center.

The software update also introduces the option to choose between a global search or notification center if the user swipes down from the home screen. In addition to all the additions, the company also removed one thing to improve the user experience. As per the report, the company also removed a reminder in the software after users enabled a hotspot. Realme also removed another prompt when the buyer chose to root their smartphone.

Specifications

Features Realme C2
Price 5999
Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.1-inch HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-720 x 1560
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 4,000mAh

