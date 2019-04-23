comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme C2 vs Redmi 6A vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1: Price in India, specifications and features compared
News

Realme C2 vs Redmi 6A vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1: Price in India, specifications and features compared

News

If you want to know how Realme C2 stacks up against the Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Asus Zenfone Lite L1, here’s the comparison.

  • Published: April 23, 2019 4:00 PM IST
realme-c2-bgr-10

The entry-level segment has a new entrant in the form of Realme C2. The 2019 successor of the Realme C1 has been launched by the former Oppo subsidiary Realme in India along with the Realme 3 Pro. The affordable Realme device directly competes with Redmi 6A from Xiaomi and Zenfone Lite L1 from Asus. If you want to know how Realme C2 stacks up (on paper) against the Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Asus Zenfone Lite L1, here’s the comparison.

Realme C2 vs Redmi 6A vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1: Price

The Realme C2 comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB of onboard storage, which is priced at Rs 5,999. There is one more variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage priced at Rs 7,999. It will go on sale starting April 29 via Flipkart. The entry-level variant of Xiaomi’s Redmi 6A, which has 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage can be purchased at Rs 5,999. There is another variant of Redmi 6A with 32GB storage and 2GB RAM, which is priced at Rs 6,499. Lastly, the Asus Zenfone Lite L1 is the best priced phone among these. It can be purchased on Flipkart for Rs 4,999.

Top smartphones under Rs 6,000 to buy in April 2019

Also Read

Top smartphones under Rs 6,000 to buy in April 2019

Realme C2 vs Redmi 6A vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1: Design and display

The Realme C2 is best-looking phone among these three. It flaunts a Diamond-cut smudge free design and a Dewdrop notch display. Upfront, Realme has changed the display on the Realme C2. It is now slightly smaller at 6.1-inch, although it still offers the same HD+ (720×1560 pixels) resolution display. The screen has 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 features plastic construction with a metallic finish. Xiaomi Redmi 6A has a similar construction with a plastic body and matte finish back. Speaking of displays, Asus Zenfone Lite L1 features a 5.45-inch HD+ panel, with a resolution of 720×1440 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. That’s exactly the same as Xiaomi Redmi 6A’s panel.

Realme C2 vs Redmi 6A vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1: Processor, RAM and Storage

Out of three, the Realme C2 offers the more-powerful octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, which is the same processor as the current Redmi 6 smartphone. The handset comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB of onboard storage, as well as with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The phone also offers triple-slot with dedicated microSD card expansion (up to 256GB).

Powering the Zenfone Lite L1 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, comprised of an octa-core Cortex-A53 CPU. It’s paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, with a dedicated expansion slot that can take up microSD cards of up to 256GB. In comparison, Xiaomi Redmi 6A features MediaTek’s Helio A22 SoC, which has a quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU. It’s complemented by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of RAM, with a separate expansion slot that supports microSD cards of up to 256GB.

Realme C2 vs Redmi 6A vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1: Cameras

For imaging, the Realme C2 comes with dual-rear camera setup, comprised of a 13-megapixel (f/2.2) sensor and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the other hand, Asus Zenfone Lite L1 features a single 13-megapixel (f/2.0) camera, which is similar to Xiaomi Redmi 6A’s 13-megapixel (f/2.2) primary shooter.

As far as the front-facing cameras are concerned, the Zenfone Lite L1 features a 5-megapixel selfie snapper with LED flash. Xiaomi’s Redmi 6A also has a 5-megapixel selfie shooter, but sans LED flash. Lastly, Realme C2 also has a 5-megapixel AI-powered front-facing camera for shooting selfies and videos.

Realme C2 vs Redmi 6A vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1: Battery and Software

Realme C2 is clearly a better battery smartphone among these. The handset packs a 4,000mAh battery with microUSB charging. The Asus Zenfone Lite L1 is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, which is lesser than Realme C2’s battery. Also, Xiaomi Redmi 6A packs the same 3,000mAh battery with microUSB charging.

Coming to software, the Redmi 6A and Asus Zenfone Lite L1 run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, while the Realme C2 offers Android 9 Pie based ColorOS 6.0.

Realme C2 vs Redmi 6A vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1: Comparison Table

Features Asus Zenfone Lite L1
 Xiaomi Redmi 6A
 Realme C2
Display 5.45-inch HD+ (18:9 aspect ratio)
 5.45-inch HD+ (18:9 aspect ratio)
 6.1-inch HD+ (waterdrop notch| 19:9 aspect ratio)
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
 MediaTek Helio A22
 MediaTek Helio P22 (octa-core)
RAM 2GB 2/3GB 2GB/ 3GB
Storage 16GB (256 expandable) 16/32GB (256 expandable) 16GB/ 32GB (256 expandable)
Rear Camera 13-megapixel 13-megapixel 13-megapixel + 2 megapixel
Front Camera 5-megapixel 5-megapixel 5-megapixel
Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh 4,000mAh
Connectivity 4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Android OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo Android 9 Pie
Price Rs 4,999
 Rs 5,999 (starting price)
 Rs 5,999 (starting price)

 

  • Published Date: April 23, 2019 4:00 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Lenovo Z6 Pro launched in China
News
Lenovo Z6 Pro launched in China
Realme C2 vs Redmi 6A vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1

News

Realme C2 vs Redmi 6A vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Review

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

PUBG earned $920 million in revenue last year: Report

Gaming

PUBG earned $920 million in revenue last year: Report

Samsung Galaxy View 2 leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy View 2 leaked

Most Popular

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Lenovo Z6 Pro launched in China

Realme C2 vs Redmi 6A vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1

Samsung Galaxy View 2 leaked

Infinix Smart 3 Plus launched in India

Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro: What s different

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme C2 vs Redmi 6A vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1

News

Realme C2 vs Redmi 6A vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1
Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Review

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions
Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro: What s different

News

Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro: What s different
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 specifications, features spotted online

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 specifications, features spotted online
Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy now

News

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy now

हिंदी समाचार

Lenovo Z6 Pro Launched : लॉन्च हुआ 4 कैमरे वाला Lenovo Z6 Pro फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Infinix Smart 3 Plus first impressions: 7 हजार रुपये में स्मार्टफोन के बैक पर मिल रहे हैं 3 कैमरे

Smartphone Under Rs 15,000 : 15 हजार रुपये की रेंज में ये स्मार्टफोन हैं बेहतर ऑप्शन

Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: जानें कौन है दमदार

यूजर्स को मन पसंद चैनल नहीं दिखाने वाले DTH ऑपरेटर्स पर कार्रवाई करेगा TRAI

News

Lenovo Z6 Pro launched in China
News
Lenovo Z6 Pro launched in China
Realme C2 vs Redmi 6A vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1

News

Realme C2 vs Redmi 6A vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1
Samsung Galaxy View 2 leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy View 2 leaked
Infinix Smart 3 Plus launched in India

News

Infinix Smart 3 Plus launched in India
Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro: What s different

News

Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro: What s different