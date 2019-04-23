Realme C2 vs Redmi 6A vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1: Price in India, specifications and features compared

The entry-level segment has a new entrant in the form of Realme C2. The 2019 successor of the Realme C1 has been launched by the former Oppo subsidiary Realme in India along with the Realme 3 Pro. The affordable Realme device directly competes with Redmi 6A from Xiaomi and Zenfone Lite L1 from Asus. If you want to know how Realme C2 stacks up (on paper) against the Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Asus Zenfone Lite L1, here’s the comparison.

Realme C2 vs Redmi 6A vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1: Price

The Realme C2 comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB of onboard storage, which is priced at Rs 5,999. There is one more variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage priced at Rs 7,999. It will go on sale starting April 29 via Flipkart. The entry-level variant of Xiaomi’s Redmi 6A, which has 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage can be purchased at Rs 5,999. There is another variant of Redmi 6A with 32GB storage and 2GB RAM, which is priced at Rs 6,499. Lastly, the Asus Zenfone Lite L1 is the best priced phone among these. It can be purchased on Flipkart for Rs 4,999.

Realme C2 vs Redmi 6A vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1: Design and display

The Realme C2 is best-looking phone among these three. It flaunts a Diamond-cut smudge free design and a Dewdrop notch display. Upfront, Realme has changed the display on the Realme C2. It is now slightly smaller at 6.1-inch, although it still offers the same HD+ (720×1560 pixels) resolution display. The screen has 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 features plastic construction with a metallic finish. Xiaomi Redmi 6A has a similar construction with a plastic body and matte finish back. Speaking of displays, Asus Zenfone Lite L1 features a 5.45-inch HD+ panel, with a resolution of 720×1440 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. That’s exactly the same as Xiaomi Redmi 6A’s panel.

Realme C2 vs Redmi 6A vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1: Processor, RAM and Storage

Out of three, the Realme C2 offers the more-powerful octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, which is the same processor as the current Redmi 6 smartphone. The handset comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB of onboard storage, as well as with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The phone also offers triple-slot with dedicated microSD card expansion (up to 256GB).

Powering the Zenfone Lite L1 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, comprised of an octa-core Cortex-A53 CPU. It’s paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, with a dedicated expansion slot that can take up microSD cards of up to 256GB. In comparison, Xiaomi Redmi 6A features MediaTek’s Helio A22 SoC, which has a quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU. It’s complemented by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of RAM, with a separate expansion slot that supports microSD cards of up to 256GB.

Realme C2 vs Redmi 6A vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1: Cameras

For imaging, the Realme C2 comes with dual-rear camera setup, comprised of a 13-megapixel (f/2.2) sensor and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the other hand, Asus Zenfone Lite L1 features a single 13-megapixel (f/2.0) camera, which is similar to Xiaomi Redmi 6A’s 13-megapixel (f/2.2) primary shooter.

As far as the front-facing cameras are concerned, the Zenfone Lite L1 features a 5-megapixel selfie snapper with LED flash. Xiaomi’s Redmi 6A also has a 5-megapixel selfie shooter, but sans LED flash. Lastly, Realme C2 also has a 5-megapixel AI-powered front-facing camera for shooting selfies and videos.

Realme C2 vs Redmi 6A vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1: Battery and Software

Realme C2 is clearly a better battery smartphone among these. The handset packs a 4,000mAh battery with microUSB charging. The Asus Zenfone Lite L1 is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, which is lesser than Realme C2’s battery. Also, Xiaomi Redmi 6A packs the same 3,000mAh battery with microUSB charging.

Coming to software, the Redmi 6A and Asus Zenfone Lite L1 run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, while the Realme C2 offers Android 9 Pie based ColorOS 6.0.

Realme C2 vs Redmi 6A vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1: Comparison Table