Realme C2 with dewdrop notch display, 4,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications, features

At the ongoing Realme 3 Pro launch event in Delhi, the company kicked things off by launching a new budget smartphone. The newly launched Realme C2 device flaunts a Diamond-cut smudge free design. The wallet-friendly handset comes with a Dewdrop notch design, tall display, a large 4,000mAh battery, and more.

Realme C2 price, availability

The budget-friendly Realme C2 smartphone is being offered in two variants – 2GB RAM with 16GB storage for Rs 5,999, and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant priced at Rs 7,999. The device will go on its first sale on May 15 via Flipkart.

Realme C2 specifications, features

As for the specifications of the device, the Realme C2 is equipped with a 6.1-inch Dewdrop full-screen display with HD+ resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a 12nm MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core chipset clocked at 2.0GHz. The device will ship with ColorOS 6.0 based on the Android 9 Pie operating system.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Realme C2 comes with a dual camera setup at the back and a single camera on the front. The rear setup includes a combination of a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. For shooting selfies and videos, there is a 5-megapixel AI-powered front-facing camera. The phone also offers support for Chroma Boost and one can also record slow-mo videos. The smartphone is backed by a large 4,000mAh battery. There is face unlock feature too. You also get triple slots with Dual VoLTE support.