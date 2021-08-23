Realme C21Y India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price in India, and more

Realme C21Y, the latest budget offering from Realme will debut in India today. The virtual-only launch event will begin at 12:30 PM IST. The highlight of the new Realme-C series phone is its big battery and triple rear camera setup. Also Read - Phones launching in India this week: Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Realme C21Y, Vivo Y33s

Realme C21Y India launch today: How to watch live stream

Realme C21Y is set to launch in India on August 23. Realme is hosting an online-only launch event to unveil its new budget phone. The Realme C21Y smartphone launch event will kick in at 12:30 PM, interested viewers can get details about the phone's pricing, offers, and availability on Realme's official website, realme.com

Realme C21Y price in India (expected)

To recall, Realme C21Y already made an official entry in Vietnam. The phone was launched in the country at VND 3,240,000 (around Rs 10,500) for the 3GB/32GB storage model and VND 3,710,000 (around Rs 12,000) for the 4GB/64GB version. We expect the phone's pricing in India to likely fall in the same range.

Realme C21Y specifications, features

Realme C21Y features a 6.5-inch HD+ with a resolution of 720x 1,600 pixels. Powering the phone is an entry-level octa-core Unisoc T610 processor paired with a Mali-G52 GPU and up to 4GB RAM. The storage can further be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot. For biometrics, it gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

On the camera front, the phone gets a triple rear camera layout housing a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel black and white sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, it has a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone runs on Android 10-based Realme UI. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports reverse wired charging. Connectivity options on the phone include- LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone will arrive in Cross Blue and Cross Black colour options.