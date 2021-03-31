Realme is on a roll. In the last few months, the Chinese smartphone brand has released phones are phones in the country, now, some more are said to follow. A recent tweet by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth suggests that the Realme C25 could launch in India sooner than one can expect. The smartphone recently launched in Indonesia at a price starting at IDR 2,300,000, which translates to around Rs 11,500 approx. Also Read - Realme 8 Pro arrives with 108MP cameras: A look at Redmi Note 10 Pro Max rival

One of the latest tweets by Sheth suggests that a new Realme C-series smartphone is heading to the country soon. The tweet is accompanied by a teaser image of the smartphone with a waterdrop notch display and a 6,000mAh battery. This hints that the Realme C25 is surely heading to the Indian market soon. Also Read - Realme Holi Days sale: Best deals and discounts on Realme Narzo 30A, C15, 6 Pro, Realme Watch, Buds Q, and more

The India launch date of the Realme C25 hasn’t been announced yet. Given the rate at which Realme is releasing phones in the country, it is likely that the brand will launch the upcoming Realme C25 much sooner than expected. Some rumours suggest that the smartphone could go official in April. Also Read - Realme GT Neo design, 64MP camera teased ahead of March 31 global launch

Realme C25 price in India (expected)

The Realme C25 was launched in Indonesia at a price starting price of IDR 2,300,000 (approximately translates to Rs 11,500) for the base 4GB RAM +64GB storage. In the Indonesia market, the Realme smartphone was launched only in only one variant. Going by the Indonesian pricing, the Realme C25 could be priced somewhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000 in India. The smartphone comes in two colours: Water Gray and Water Blue.

Realme C12 specifications

The Indonesia version of the Realme smartphone is expected to arrive in India. This means, both models will include the same set of specifications.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Realme C25 comes packed with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. On the hardware front, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. On the software front, the Realme C25 runs on Android 11 out of the box with Realme UI 2.0 customization.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Realme C25 includes a triple camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone includes an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

One of the key highlights of the Realme smartphone includes a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The device includes a fingerprint scanner on the back panel.