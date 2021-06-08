comscore Realme C25s budget smartphone launched in India: See price and more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme C25s is the company's attempt to help people game on a budget
News

Realme C25s is the company's attempt to help people game on a budget

Mobiles

Realme C25s is yet another affordable smartphone that is a part of the company's C series. Here's all you need to know about it.

realme c25s

Realme has added a new member to its budget C series called the Realme C25s in India. The smartphone tries to cater to the needs of gamers without them having to spend a lot of money. It comes with a gaming chip, a big battery, and more as its highlights. Also Read - Realme Watch S Silver colour variant launches in India: Check out what is new

The new smartphone can be termed as a sibling of the Realme C25 that was launched recently but with toned-up specs. Here’s all you need to know about the phone. Also Read - Realme 9 spotted on official Realme India website, launch likely in next few months

Realme C25s is the latest entry-level phone

The Realme C25s looks just like the C25 and comes with the same square-shaped camera setup and a waterdrop notched display. The back panel also gets a textured finish on the left side that houses the company’s branding. Also Read - Realme X7 Max 5G goes on sale in India today at 12PM on Flipkart: Should you buy?

The device comes with a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ display and is TUV Rheinland certified, much like the C25. Except it comes with an increased 570 nits of brightness. The Realme C25 gets a peak brightness of 480 nits.

There’s a difference in the chip too. The Realme C25s is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chip, while the C25 gets an Helio G70 SoC. The phone comes in two RAM/Storage options: 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB. Both these options support a microSD card for expandable storage.

realme c25s

The camera department gets a bump up too. It gets a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel B&W lens. The Realme C25 comes with a 13-megapixel primary camera. There’s support for various camera features such as Super Nightscape mode, AI Beauty, Portrait mode, and more. The front camera stands at 8-megapixel.

The Realme C25s is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. Additionally, it features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual-SIM, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The smartphone comes in Watery Grey and Watery Blue colours.

Realme C25s price, availability

The Realme C25s is priced at Rs 9,999 (4GB/64GB) and Rs 10,999 (4GB/128GB) and competes with the likes of the Motorola Moto G10 Power, Redmi 9 Power, and the Samsung Galaxy M02s.

It will go on its first sale on June 9 via Flipkart, Realme.com, and other offline stores.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 8, 2021 10:49 AM IST
  • Updated Date: June 8, 2021 10:55 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme C25s is the company's attempt to help people game on a budget
News
Realme C25s is the company's attempt to help people game on a budget
Battlegrounds Mobile India faces new issues as Lok Sabha MP raises security issues: Could it be banned?

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India faces new issues as Lok Sabha MP raises security issues: Could it be banned?

iPhone 6S is still worthy, says Twitterati after Apple gifts it iOS 15 update

Mobiles

iPhone 6S is still worthy, says Twitterati after Apple gifts it iOS 15 update

OnePlus 9, 9 Pro get another update with crucial repairs, rolling out now in India

Mobiles

OnePlus 9, 9 Pro get another update with crucial repairs, rolling out now in India

When will your MacBook get macOS Monterey update?

News

When will your MacBook get macOS Monterey update?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme C25s is the company's attempt to help people game on a budget

Battlegrounds Mobile India faces new issues as Lok Sabha MP raises security issues: Could it be banned?

iPhone 6S is still worthy, says Twitterati after Apple gifts it iOS 15 update

OnePlus 9, 9 Pro get another update with crucial repairs, rolling out now in India

When will your MacBook get macOS Monterey update?

iOS 15 effect: Old iPhone models that could gain more resale value

macOS Monterey released at WWDC 2021: Top features, supported devices, more

Apple WWDC 2021 wrap up: iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and other major announcements

JioPhone 5G Launch: Here's all about the upcoming Jio-Google 5G smartphone

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Realme 8 Pro: Which is the right choice for around Rs 20,000?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme C25s is the company's attempt to help people game on a budget

News

Realme C25s is the company's attempt to help people game on a budget
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Realme 8 Pro: Which is the right choice for around Rs 20,000?

Features

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Realme 8 Pro: Which is the right choice for around Rs 20,000?
Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India in June 2021: Redmi Note 10S, Realme 8, Poco X3

Features

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India in June 2021: Redmi Note 10S, Realme 8, Poco X3
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Realme C25s हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, बेहद कम कीमत में मिलती है 6000mAh बैटरी, 48MP कैमरा

POCO M3 Pro 5G आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, जानें कितनी हो सकती है कीमत

Garena Free Fire OB28 update: नहीं चल रहा फ्री फायर, जानिए क्या है वजह

iQoo Z3 आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और कीमत

Apple WWDC 2021: iPadOS, watchOS, macOS हुए पेश, मिलेंगे ढेरों नए फीचर्स

Latest Videos

JioPhone 5G Launch: Here's all about the upcoming Jio-Google 5G smartphone

Features

JioPhone 5G Launch: Here's all about the upcoming Jio-Google 5G smartphone
How to Copy & Paste between Android and Windows

Features

How to Copy & Paste between Android and Windows
How To Book Vaccine Slot via Telegram Channels

News

How To Book Vaccine Slot via Telegram Channels
How to read deleted messages on WhatsApp

Features

How to read deleted messages on WhatsApp

News

Realme C25s is the company's attempt to help people game on a budget
News
Realme C25s is the company's attempt to help people game on a budget
Battlegrounds Mobile India faces new issues as Lok Sabha MP raises security issues: Could it be banned?

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India faces new issues as Lok Sabha MP raises security issues: Could it be banned?
iPhone 6S is still worthy, says Twitterati after Apple gifts it iOS 15 update

Mobiles

iPhone 6S is still worthy, says Twitterati after Apple gifts it iOS 15 update
OnePlus 9, 9 Pro get another update with crucial repairs, rolling out now in India

Mobiles

OnePlus 9, 9 Pro get another update with crucial repairs, rolling out now in India
When will your MacBook get macOS Monterey update?

News

When will your MacBook get macOS Monterey update?

new arrivals in india

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Best Sellers