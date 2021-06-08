Realme has added a new member to its budget C series called the Realme C25s in India. The smartphone tries to cater to the needs of gamers without them having to spend a lot of money. It comes with a gaming chip, a big battery, and more as its highlights. Also Read - Realme Watch S Silver colour variant launches in India: Check out what is new

The new smartphone can be termed as a sibling of the Realme C25 that was launched recently but with toned-up specs. Here's all you need to know about the phone.

Realme C25s is the latest entry-level phone

The Realme C25s looks just like the C25 and comes with the same square-shaped camera setup and a waterdrop notched display. The back panel also gets a textured finish on the left side that houses the company's branding.

The device comes with a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ display and is TUV Rheinland certified, much like the C25. Except it comes with an increased 570 nits of brightness. The Realme C25 gets a peak brightness of 480 nits.

There’s a difference in the chip too. The Realme C25s is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chip, while the C25 gets an Helio G70 SoC. The phone comes in two RAM/Storage options: 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB. Both these options support a microSD card for expandable storage.

The camera department gets a bump up too. It gets a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel B&W lens. The Realme C25 comes with a 13-megapixel primary camera. There’s support for various camera features such as Super Nightscape mode, AI Beauty, Portrait mode, and more. The front camera stands at 8-megapixel.

The Realme C25s is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. Additionally, it features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual-SIM, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The smartphone comes in Watery Grey and Watery Blue colours.

Realme C25s price, availability

The Realme C25s is priced at Rs 9,999 (4GB/64GB) and Rs 10,999 (4GB/128GB) and competes with the likes of the Motorola Moto G10 Power, Redmi 9 Power, and the Samsung Galaxy M02s.

It will go on its first sale on June 9 via Flipkart, Realme.com, and other offline stores.