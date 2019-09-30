comscore New Realme C2 update adds Digital Wellbeing, security patch and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more
News

Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more

News

The latest update not only brings the September 2019 security patch, but also adds Digital Wellbeing feature. It also optimizes the lock screen clock widget design.

  • Published: September 30, 2019 12:16 PM IST
realme-c2-review-bgr-india-6

Realme has rolled out a new software update for its entry-level Realme C2 smartphone. The latest update not only brings the September 2019 security patch, but also adds Digital Wellbeing feature in the phone’s settings section. The Chinese company announced about the same via its forum page. The newly released update brings version number RMX1941EX_11.A.17.

The new software update for the Realme C2 optimizes the lock screen clock widget design. After downloading the update, one will also notice the redesigned notification center. It also optimizes the smart assistant interface. The update is rolling out in a staged manner, and all users will not get it right away.

Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, 90Hz display to launch soon

Also Read

Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, 90Hz display to launch soon

Realme says “In order to ensure the stability of this OTA, it will have a staged rollout.” The OTA will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users. The same update will then be rolled out to broader Realme C2 units in the coming days. “If no critical bugs are found, the full roll-out will be completed in the upcoming days, the company said.

To recall, the Realme C2 was launched back in April this year. The handset comes with a diamond-cut design. The entry-level phone draws its power from MediaTek’s Helio P22 SoC. It offers a 6.1-inch display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. The handset has a dewdrop-style notched display design. It runs Android 9 Pie OS.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

With the Realme C2, you get a combination of a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera sensors. There is a 5-megapixel AI-powered front-facing camera. Users can also shoot slow-mo videos with this affordable phone. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. There is face unlock feature too. You also get triple slots with Dual VoLTE support. On the connectivity front, the Realme C2 includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, a micro-USB port and a dedicated headphone jack.

Features Realme C2
Price 5999
Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.1-inch HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-720 x 1560
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Realme C2

Realme C2

5999

Android 9 Pie
Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: September 30, 2019 12:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details
Smart TVs
OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 flash sale in India today at 1PM

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 flash sale in India today at 1PM

Google Pixel 4's Motion Sense gestures likely to work in 53 regions

News

Google Pixel 4's Motion Sense gestures likely to work in 53 regions

Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more

News

Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more

Google Pixel launcher with swipe-down notification gesture available now

News

Google Pixel launcher with swipe-down notification gesture available now

Most Popular

Lenovo Smart Clock Review

Samsung Galaxy A50s Review

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Review

Apple iPhone 11 Pro First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 8A First Impressions

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details

Google Pixel 4's Motion Sense gestures likely to work in 53 regions

Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more

Google Pixel launcher with swipe-down notification gesture available now

Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC to launch soon

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more

News

Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more
Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC to launch soon

News

Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC to launch soon
Realme XT second flash sale today: Price in India, offers

News

Realme XT second flash sale today: Price in India, offers
Upcoming Realme flagship smartphone spotted online again

News

Upcoming Realme flagship smartphone spotted online again
Realme 3 Pro update brings security patch and Digital Wellbeing; details

News

Realme 3 Pro update brings security patch and Digital Wellbeing; details

हिंदी समाचार

Vodafone ने लॉन्च किया नया 45 रुपये वाला प्रीपेड रिचार्ज प्लान, मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट्स

Asus ROG Phone 2 भारत में अब 8 अक्टूबर को सेल पर आएगा, इस कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस के साथ खरीदें

Diwali With Mi : शाओमी का दिवाली धमाका, दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर आएंगे तीन नए स्मार्ट टीवी, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale Live: नए Smart TV को खरीदने का बेस्ट टाइम, पुराने CRT TV को 2 हजार रुपये में एक्सचेंज करें

Asus ROG Phone 2 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन की पहली सेल हिट, रात में ही हुआ आउट ऑफ स्टॉक, जानें खासियत

News

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details
Smart TVs
OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details
Google Pixel 4's Motion Sense gestures likely to work in 53 regions

News

Google Pixel 4's Motion Sense gestures likely to work in 53 regions
Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more

News

Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more
Google Pixel launcher with swipe-down notification gesture available now

News

Google Pixel launcher with swipe-down notification gesture available now
Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC to launch soon

News

Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC to launch soon