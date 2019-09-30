Realme has rolled out a new software update for its entry-level Realme C2 smartphone. The latest update not only brings the September 2019 security patch, but also adds Digital Wellbeing feature in the phone’s settings section. The Chinese company announced about the same via its forum page. The newly released update brings version number RMX1941EX_11.A.17.

The new software update for the Realme C2 optimizes the lock screen clock widget design. After downloading the update, one will also notice the redesigned notification center. It also optimizes the smart assistant interface. The update is rolling out in a staged manner, and all users will not get it right away.

Realme says “In order to ensure the stability of this OTA, it will have a staged rollout.” The OTA will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users. The same update will then be rolled out to broader Realme C2 units in the coming days. “If no critical bugs are found, the full roll-out will be completed in the upcoming days, the company said.

To recall, the Realme C2 was launched back in April this year. The handset comes with a diamond-cut design. The entry-level phone draws its power from MediaTek’s Helio P22 SoC. It offers a 6.1-inch display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. The handset has a dewdrop-style notched display design. It runs Android 9 Pie OS.

With the Realme C2, you get a combination of a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera sensors. There is a 5-megapixel AI-powered front-facing camera. Users can also shoot slow-mo videos with this affordable phone. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. There is face unlock feature too. You also get triple slots with Dual VoLTE support. On the connectivity front, the Realme C2 includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, a micro-USB port and a dedicated headphone jack.

Features Realme C2 Price 5999 Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.1-inch HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-720 x 1560 Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 4,000mAh

