Earlier today, Realme launched its first 5G smartphone in China, which is called Realme X50 5G. Now, the Chinese brand has launched Realme C2s, which is an entry-level phone. This handset is currently available in Thailand via 7-Eleven outlets. The Realme C2s is priced at 1,290 Baht, which is around Rs 3,060 in India. Realme is soon expected to launch the rebranded version of the Realme C2 in India too. The company will be launching the Realme 5i in India on January 9, 2020.

Realme C2s specifications, features

The Realme C2s features a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 80.3 percent screen-to-body-ratio. The panel operates at HD+ (1560 x 720 pixels) resolution. It features a 2.5D curved glass with scratch resistance. Under the hood is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC clocked at 2.0Ghz. It is on sale with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage option.

Customers can also expand the internal storage of the device by up to 128GB using a microSD card. In terms of camera department, the Realme C2s comes with a total of three cameras. The dual-camera setup at the back includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing lens. this setup is assisted by an LED flash module. The company has also added a Chroma Boost mode, which one will find on budget Realme phones. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel front camera.

Similar to the original version, the new Realme phone also offers a waterdrop-style notched display. It features a diamond-cut rear panel. The device draws its power from a 4,000mAh battery. The handset ships with Android 9.0 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0. Realme is selling the device in a single Diamond Black color tone. The specifications and features of the Realme C2s are mostly similar to the original version. To recall, the Realme C2 comes with a price tag of Rs 5,999 in India. This price is for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model.

