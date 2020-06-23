Realme C3 and Realme Narzo 10A prices increased in India

Realme has increased the price of two smartphones in India. The Chinese company has increased the price of recently launched Realme Narzo 10A by Rs 500, whereas the budget-offering Realme C3 will now cost Rs 1,000 more. As first reported by 91mobiles, Realme Narzo 10A will now cost Rs 8,999 for the starting 3GB RAM variant instead of Rs 8,499. Also Read - Realme X2 gets June security patch with bug fixes and optimizations

On the other hand, the Realme C3 has seen a whopping Rs 1,000 price jump, and it now costs Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. This phone was made available for Rs 7,999 until the recent hike. The company has also increased the price of 4GB RAM variant by same amount, and it now costs Rs 9,999 instead of Rs 8,999. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A तीन बैक कैमरा, 4GB RAM और 64GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट 9,999 रुपये में लॉन्च, कल होगी सेल

The Realme C3 price hike is the most shocking because this is the third time the phone’s price has been increased in India since launch. The phone was launched at Rs 6,999 in February this year. All the new prices for the Realme C3 and the Realme Narzo 10A are updated by the official website as well as online partner Flipkart. Also Read - रियलमी जल्द ही लॉन्च कर सकती है Realme C11 स्मार्टफोन, जानिए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Realme C3: Specifications

For the mentioned price, you get a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset flaunts a Sunrise design and packs a big 5,000mAh battery under the hood. You also get a MediaTek Helio G70 processor.

This is a 12nm MediaTek processor that clocks up to 2.0GHz. It ships with Realme UI based on Android 10 out of the box. The rear camera setup of the Realme C3 includes a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel sensor for portrait shots. On the front, Realme has added a 5-megapixel sensor.

