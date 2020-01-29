Realme C3 confirmed to launch in India on February 6; Official invite out

Realme has sent out official launch invites for the Realme C3 India launch. The entry-level budget smartphone will be unveiled on February 6 at 12:30 PM in the country. Earlier today, the company had teased the Realme C3 launch alongside revealing sales figures for the ‘C series’.

Realme in a tweet claimed that the company has sold about 10.2 million C series devices across the globe. It also outlined that the Realme C series highly has been “successful in disrupting the entry level segment” and remained 5 star rated on Flipkart by users.

With 10.2 million users globally & more than 7.5 Lakh users rating 5/5 on Flipkart, the #realmeCSeries has been highly successful in disrupting the entry level segment. Will be bringing more to this series tomorrow.

Now, in the official invite, the company has also revealed the design of Realme C3. In case of changes, one can see a vertically aligned camera unit at the back. The Realme C3 will carry dual-rear camera setup and the waterdrop notch display from Realme C2. As per reports, the smartphone is expected to include ColorOS 7-based Realme UI with Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Realme is expected to price the device around a similar Rs 5,000-6,000 price point. The Chinese spinoff of Oppo, Realme, has been the fastest-growing smartphone makers in India in 2019. The company has launched several smartphones in the market across multiple price segments along with flagship Realme X2 Pro.

As we enter the second month of 2020, the company is once again set to launch the Realme C3 on February 6. Realme is also expected to launch some devices at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2020.

Features Realme C3 Price – Chipset 2.3GHz Octa-core Cortex A53 processor seated upon a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset OS Android 10 Display 6.22-inch IPS LCD display-720 x 1,560 pixels Internal Memory 3GB RAM further expanded up to 256GB Rear Camera 13MP + 5MP Primary camera Front Camera 5MP Battery 4,000 mAh Li-ion battery

