Realme C3 Geekbench listing confirms Android 10, Helio G70
Realme C3 Geekbench listing confirms Android 10 with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC

Realme C3 will come with a 6.5-inch display with an 89.8% screen-to-body ratio. The Flipkart landing page also confirmed that the smartphone will feature MediaTek Helio G70 SoC.

  Published: February 1, 2020 3:27 PM IST
Realme C3

Realme Mobiles is all set to launch its budget smartphone, the Realme C3 on February 6. The company has posted a number of teasers for the smartphone on multiple platforms. In addition, Realme Mobiles has also created a landing page for the upcoming device on Flipkart. These listings and teasers have confirmed some important specifications of the upcoming smartphone including the SoC, display, battery, camera and more. According to a new report, Geekbench listing for the device has confirmed some of the specifications along with more information. As per the listing, the Realme C3 comes with the model number RMX2027.

Realme C3 Geekbench listing details

Inspecting the listing, we can confirm that the device comes with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC with an octa-core CPU. The CPU seems to be clocked at 1.70GHz. In addition, the listing also indicates 4GB RAM along with Android 10. This likely means that the device may come preloaded with Android 10-based Realme UI out of the box. As per Nashville Chatter, the listing also showcased the single-core and multi-core benchmark scores. Talking about the scores, Realme C3 seems to have scored 347 in the single-core test. Moving to the multi-core score, the device has scored in 1253. These scores indicate a decent budget smartphone with some gaming capabilities.

As noted above, we already know some specifications about the device. Taking a look at the specifications, the Realme C3 will come with a 6.5-inch display with an 89.8% screen-to-body ratio. The Flipkart landing page also confirmed that the smartphone will feature MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. In addition, the device will also come with a dual-camera setup on the back with a 12-megapixel primary camera.

Moving forward, the device will also come with a 5,000mAh battery. In addition, the listing also shared information about the RAM and storage combinations. Realme will offer two RAM and storage combinations, the first with 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage. The second combination comes with 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage.

  Published Date: February 1, 2020 3:27 PM IST

