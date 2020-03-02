comscore Realme C3 gets February security patch with bug fixes | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme C3 gets February security patch with bug fixes, camera enhancements
News

Realme C3 gets February security patch with bug fixes, camera enhancements

News

The latest Realme C3 update brings February 2020 security patch along with a number of bug fixes for the smartphone.

  • Published: March 2, 2020 9:20 PM IST
Realme C3 review 2

Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, is rolling out a new software update for its recently launched Realme C3 device in India. The update brings the month-old February 2020 Android security patch along with a number of bug fixes for the smartphone.

Related Stories


The latest update for the Realme C3 handset bumps up the software version to RMX2020_11_A.03. The firmware is about 2.8GB in size and is available to download from the Realme official website. The new software runs on the latest Android 10 OS based on top of Realme UI v1.0.

Update Changelog

As per the changelog, the new update brings system performance and improves the overall stability of the device. In the camera section, the update optimizes the camera framing quality for third-party applications. It also improves the rear portrait imaging and front portrait preview quality with more optimizations in the photo quality of panorama mode.

In terms of bug fixes, the latest software update for the Realme C3 device comes with a couple of improvements. It has fixed the problem with the CDP port identification failure. In addition, it also resolves the bug issue with the boot logo failure in the display, RMUpdate reports. The February 2020 Android security patch with the update further brings several security enchantments to the device, as it fixes a flaw in the media framework section and kernel components.

Realme UI First Impressions: Not near stock Android yet, but different from ColorOS 6

Also Read

Realme UI First Impressions: Not near stock Android yet, but different from ColorOS 6

The OTA update for the Realme C3 is rolling out in stages. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternately, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

Realme C3 specifications, features

The Realme C3 features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with an HD+ (1520×720 pixel) resolution. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio G70 SoC. It also has a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Additionally, it has a 5000-mAh battery.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 2, 2020 9:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Nubia Red Magic 5G gets the highest AnTuTu score yet
News
Nubia Red Magic 5G gets the highest AnTuTu score yet
Realme C3 gets February security patch with bug fixes

News

Realme C3 gets February security patch with bug fixes

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets March 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets March 2020 security patch

Oppo Enco Free and Enco W31 true wireless earbuds launched

News

Oppo Enco Free and Enco W31 true wireless earbuds launched

Realme 5 Pro, Realme X get a new update

News

Realme 5 Pro, Realme X get a new update

Most Popular

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Fossil Collider Hybrid HR smartwatch review

Ambrane VibeBeats Review

Lenovo Yoga C640 Review

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review

Nubia Red Magic 5G gets the highest AnTuTu score yet

Realme C3 gets February security patch with bug fixes

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets March 2020 security patch

Oppo Enco Free and Enco W31 true wireless earbuds launched

Realme 5 Pro, Realme X get a new update

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme C3 gets February security patch with bug fixes

News

Realme C3 gets February security patch with bug fixes
Realme 5 Pro gets a new software update: All you need to know

News

Realme 5 Pro gets a new software update: All you need to know
Realme X2 Pro update rolling out with February security patch

News

Realme X2 Pro update rolling out with February security patch
Realme C3 available on open sale on Flipkart

Deals

Realme C3 available on open sale on Flipkart
Realme C3 goes official with fingerprint sensor and triple rear cameras

News

Realme C3 goes official with fingerprint sensor and triple rear cameras

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo ने लॉन्च किए दो वायरलेस हेडफोन, जानिए क्या है कंपनी का Kash प्लान

इस तारीख को लॉन्च होंगे नए रेडमी स्मार्टफोन, मिलेंगे चार रियर कैमरे और दमदार फीचर

'मुफ्ट कॉल का बहाना कर खराब सेवा नहीं दे सकते, लगेगा जुर्माना'

कम बजट और बड़ी बैटरी वाला स्मार्टफोन, जानिए कैसा है Itel Vision 1

Oppo Reno 3 Pro फोन 29,990 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

News

Nubia Red Magic 5G gets the highest AnTuTu score yet
News
Nubia Red Magic 5G gets the highest AnTuTu score yet
Realme C3 gets February security patch with bug fixes

News

Realme C3 gets February security patch with bug fixes
Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets March 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets March 2020 security patch
Oppo Enco Free and Enco W31 true wireless earbuds launched

News

Oppo Enco Free and Enco W31 true wireless earbuds launched
Realme 5 Pro, Realme X get a new update

News

Realme 5 Pro, Realme X get a new update