Realme C3 gets February security patch with bug fixes

Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, is rolling out a new software update for its recently launched Realme C3 device in India. The update brings the month-old February 2020 Android security patch along with a number of bug fixes for the smartphone.

The latest update for the Realme C3 handset bumps up the software version to RMX2020_11_A.03. The firmware is about 2.8GB in size and is available to download from the Realme official website. The new software runs on the latest Android 10 OS based on top of Realme UI v1.0.

Update Changelog

As per the changelog, the new update brings system performance and improves the overall stability of the device. In the camera section, the update optimizes the camera framing quality for third-party applications. It also improves the rear portrait imaging and front portrait preview quality with more optimizations in the photo quality of panorama mode.

In terms of bug fixes, the latest software update for the Realme C3 device comes with a couple of improvements. It has fixed the problem with the CDP port identification failure. In addition, it also resolves the bug issue with the boot logo failure in the display, RMUpdate reports. The February 2020 Android security patch with the update further brings several security enchantments to the device, as it fixes a flaw in the media framework section and kernel components.

The OTA update for the Realme C3 is rolling out in stages. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternately, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

Realme C3 specifications, features

The Realme C3 features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with an HD+ (1520×720 pixel) resolution. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio G70 SoC. It also has a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Additionally, it has a 5000-mAh battery.