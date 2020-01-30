comscore Realme C3 gets listed on Flipkart, key specifications confirmed
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme C3 gets listed on Flipkart; 5,000mAh battery and more key specifications confirmed
News

Realme C3 gets listed on Flipkart; 5,000mAh battery and more key specifications confirmed

News

The Realme C3 design was teased by the company in the official invite as well. On Flipkart, the company has once again put up the smartphone showcasing its design in full glory with 12-megapixel dual-rear camera setup.

  • Published: January 30, 2020 9:36 AM IST
realme-c3-launch-india-invite

Just yesterday, Realme confirmed the Realme C3 launch for February 6 at 12:30 PM in the country. Now, a day after, the smartphone has been listed on Flipkart with some key specifications. The Realme C3 design was teased by the company in the official invite as well. On Flipkart, the company has once again put up the smartphone showcasing its design in full glory with 12-megapixel dual-rear camera setup.

Related Stories


In terms of key specifications, the Flipkart listing page for the Realme C3 notes that the smartphone will offer a 6.5-inch waterdrop display, a 5,000mAh battery and a 12-megapixel lens in the dual-camera setup. Also, the smartphone will come in two variants – 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB configurations. As per reports, the smartphone is expected to include ColorOS 7-based Realme UI with Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Upcoming smartphones to launch in February 2020

Also Read

Upcoming smartphones to launch in February 2020

Realme is expected to price the device around a similar Rs 5,000-6,000 price point. The Chinese company has changed the camera position on the Realme C3 from the Realme C1 and Realme C2. One can see a vertically aligned camera unit at the back.

Watch Video: Realme 5i Unboxing

Yesterday, the company had teased the Realme C3 launch alongside revealing sales figures for the ‘C series’. In a tweet, Realme claimed that the company has sold about 10.2 million C series devices across the globe. It also outlined that the Realme C series highly has been “successful in disrupting the entry level segment” and remained 5 star rated on Flipkart by users.

Features Realme C3 (upcoming)
Price
Chipset 2.3GHz Octa-core Cortex A53 processor seated upon a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset
OS Android 10
Display 6.5-inch IPS LCD display-720 x 1,560 pixels
Internal Memory 3GB RAM further expanded up to 256GB
Rear Camera 12MP + 5MP Primary camera
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 5,000 mAh Li-ion battery

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 30, 2020 9:36 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme C1

Realme C1

6999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC
13M + 2MP
Realme C2

Realme C2

5999

Android 9 Pie
Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC
Dual - 13MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Poco X2 to support 27W fast charging, confirms Flipkart
News
Poco X2 to support 27W fast charging, confirms Flipkart
Realme C3 gets listed on Flipkart, key specifications confirmed

News

Realme C3 gets listed on Flipkart, key specifications confirmed

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G announced: Check features, price and more

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G announced: Check features, price and more

Realme fitness band leak reveal curved display; expected to launch in February

Wearables

Realme fitness band leak reveal curved display; expected to launch in February

BGR India | Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India | Daily News Wrap

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Asus ExpertBook B9450 First Impressions

Oppo F15 Review

Poco X2 to support 27W fast charging, confirms Flipkart

Realme C3 gets listed on Flipkart, key specifications confirmed

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G announced: Check features, price and more

BGR India | Daily News Wrap

Ather 450X First Look

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Poco X2 to support 27W fast charging, confirms Flipkart

News

Poco X2 to support 27W fast charging, confirms Flipkart
Realme C3 gets listed on Flipkart, key specifications confirmed

News

Realme C3 gets listed on Flipkart, key specifications confirmed
Realme fitness band leak reveal curved display; expected to launch in February

Wearables

Realme fitness band leak reveal curved display; expected to launch in February
BGR India | Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India | Daily News Wrap
Apple HomePod arriving in India in March first week: Report

News

Apple HomePod arriving in India in March first week: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Realme फिटनेस बेंड को पहने दिखाई दिए माधव सेठ, डिस्प्ले डिजाइन हुआ लीक

Trending Technology News Today : Samsung Galaxy A51 के लॉन्च समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

Tata की पहली इलेक्ट्रिक SUV 'Nexon EV' भारत में 13.99 लाख रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Realme (रियलमी) ने कॉपी कैट ब्रांड पर Xiaomi (शाओमी) के आरोपों पर दिया करारा जवाब

Portronics Power Bun USB चार्जिंग हब 999 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Poco X2 to support 27W fast charging, confirms Flipkart
News
Poco X2 to support 27W fast charging, confirms Flipkart
Realme C3 gets listed on Flipkart, key specifications confirmed

News

Realme C3 gets listed on Flipkart, key specifications confirmed
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G announced: Check features, price and more

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G announced: Check features, price and more
BGR India | Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India | Daily News Wrap
Ather 450X First Look

News

Ather 450X First Look