Realme C3 gets listed on Flipkart, key specifications confirmed

Just yesterday, Realme confirmed the Realme C3 launch for February 6 at 12:30 PM in the country. Now, a day after, the smartphone has been listed on Flipkart with some key specifications. The Realme C3 design was teased by the company in the official invite as well. On Flipkart, the company has once again put up the smartphone showcasing its design in full glory with 12-megapixel dual-rear camera setup.

In terms of key specifications, the Flipkart listing page for the Realme C3 notes that the smartphone will offer a 6.5-inch waterdrop display, a 5,000mAh battery and a 12-megapixel lens in the dual-camera setup. Also, the smartphone will come in two variants – 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB configurations. As per reports, the smartphone is expected to include ColorOS 7-based Realme UI with Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Realme is expected to price the device around a similar Rs 5,000-6,000 price point. The Chinese company has changed the camera position on the Realme C3 from the Realme C1 and Realme C2. One can see a vertically aligned camera unit at the back.

Yesterday, the company had teased the Realme C3 launch alongside revealing sales figures for the ‘C series’. In a tweet, Realme claimed that the company has sold about 10.2 million C series devices across the globe. It also outlined that the Realme C series highly has been “successful in disrupting the entry level segment” and remained 5 star rated on Flipkart by users.

Features Realme C3 (upcoming) Price – Chipset 2.3GHz Octa-core Cortex A53 processor seated upon a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset OS Android 10 Display 6.5-inch IPS LCD display-720 x 1,560 pixels Internal Memory 3GB RAM further expanded up to 256GB Rear Camera 12MP + 5MP Primary camera Front Camera 5MP Battery 5,000 mAh Li-ion battery

