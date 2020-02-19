comscore Realme C3 goes official with fingerprint sensor and triple rear cameras
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme C3 goes official with fingerprint sensor and triple rear cameras
News

Realme C3 goes official with fingerprint sensor and triple rear cameras

News

While the Realme C3 comes with a price label of Rs 6,999 in India, the device costs THB 3,999 (approx Rs 9,100) in Thailand.

  • Updated: February 19, 2020 9:37 PM IST
Realme C3

The Realme C3 has been launched with three rear cameras in Indonesia. While the Realme C3 comes with a price label of Rs 6,999 in India, the device costs THB 3,999 (approx Rs 9,100) in Thailand. It is important to note that the Indonesian version of the Realme C3 has the exact same specifications, excluding a few features. This device will go on sale in two colors, including Frozen Blue and Blazing Red. Read on to find out everything about the Realme C3.

Related Stories


Specifications, features

The Thailand variant of the Realme C3 draws its power from a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. Unlike the Indian variant, the company is also offering the 2GB RAM variant in the country. The device is also listed with 3GB and 4GB RAM models with 32GB and 64GB storage options. It features a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ waterdrop display. It packs a whopping 5,000mAh battery with support for reverse charging tech.

Watch: Realme C3 Review

As far as photography is concerned, the Thailand variant of Realme C3 ships with a triple camera setup on the back. The setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. There is also a 2-megapixel macro lens. The phone’s camera app supports AI HDR, 4x digital zoom, and AI beauty mode. On the front, the company has added a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It supports AI beauty and AI HDR mode too.

There is a fingerprint scanner on the back too, which Realme says can unlock the phone in 0.27 seconds. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 5.0. It features a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as a micro-USB port. The handset ships with the latest Android 10 OS out-of-the-box with Realme UI 1.0 on top.

Features Realme C3
Price 6999
Chipset MediaTek Helio G70
OS Android 10
Display 6.2-inch IPS LCD display-1520 x 720 pixels.
Internal Memory 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.
Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 2MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 5,000 mAh Li-ion battery

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 19, 2020 9:35 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 19, 2020 9:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme C3 goes official with fingerprint sensor and triple rear cameras
News
Realme C3 goes official with fingerprint sensor and triple rear cameras
New OnePlus 7T OxygenOS Update adds Jio VoWiFi support and more

News

New OnePlus 7T OxygenOS Update adds Jio VoWiFi support and more

LG V60 ThinQ 5G with Android 10 spotted on Geekbench

News

LG V60 ThinQ 5G with Android 10 spotted on Geekbench

Asus Zenfone 5 gets February security patch

News

Asus Zenfone 5 gets February security patch

Realme X50 Pro to launch with 32-megapixel dual ultrawide selfie camera

News

Realme X50 Pro to launch with 32-megapixel dual ultrawide selfie camera

Most Popular

MSI Prestige 15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Realme C3 goes official with fingerprint sensor and triple rear cameras

New OnePlus 7T OxygenOS Update adds Jio VoWiFi support and more

LG V60 ThinQ 5G with Android 10 spotted on Geekbench

Asus Zenfone 5 gets February security patch

Realme X50 Pro to launch with 32-megapixel dual ultrawide selfie camera

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme C3 goes official with fingerprint sensor and triple rear cameras

News

Realme C3 goes official with fingerprint sensor and triple rear cameras
Realme X50 Pro to launch with 32-megapixel dual ultrawide selfie camera

News

Realme X50 Pro to launch with 32-megapixel dual ultrawide selfie camera
OnePlus 8 Pro could get two much-awaited features

News

OnePlus 8 Pro could get two much-awaited features
Samsung Galaxy A71 India launch set for February 19

News

Samsung Galaxy A71 India launch set for February 19
Realme X50 Pro 5G camera details revealed; to feature 6 camera sensors

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G camera details revealed; to feature 6 camera sensors

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL के इस रिचार्ज प्लान में मिल रही 84 दिनों की वैधता, हर दिन मिलेगा 2 जीबी डेटा

PUBG Mobile Rage Gear mode: इन ट्रिक्स की मदद से आसानी से जीत सकते हैं गेम

बच्चों का यह TikTok चैलेंज, बड़ों के लिए बन रहा मुसीबत! लोगों को आ रही चोट

Microsoft Window 10 को मिले नए अपडेट को भूल कर भी न करें इंस्टॉल, डिलीट हो रही हैं फाइल्स

महज 55 सेकेंड में बिक गया शाओमी का ये दमदार स्मार्टफोन, लगा है 108 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा

News

Realme C3 goes official with fingerprint sensor and triple rear cameras
News
Realme C3 goes official with fingerprint sensor and triple rear cameras
New OnePlus 7T OxygenOS Update adds Jio VoWiFi support and more

News

New OnePlus 7T OxygenOS Update adds Jio VoWiFi support and more
LG V60 ThinQ 5G with Android 10 spotted on Geekbench

News

LG V60 ThinQ 5G with Android 10 spotted on Geekbench
Asus Zenfone 5 gets February security patch

News

Asus Zenfone 5 gets February security patch
Realme X50 Pro to launch with 32-megapixel dual ultrawide selfie camera

News

Realme X50 Pro to launch with 32-megapixel dual ultrawide selfie camera