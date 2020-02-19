Realme C3 goes official with fingerprint sensor and triple rear cameras

The Realme C3 has been launched with three rear cameras in Indonesia. While the Realme C3 comes with a price label of Rs 6,999 in India, the device costs THB 3,999 (approx Rs 9,100) in Thailand. It is important to note that the Indonesian version of the Realme C3 has the exact same specifications, excluding a few features. This device will go on sale in two colors, including Frozen Blue and Blazing Red. Read on to find out everything about the Realme C3.

Specifications, features

The Thailand variant of the Realme C3 draws its power from a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. Unlike the Indian variant, the company is also offering the 2GB RAM variant in the country. The device is also listed with 3GB and 4GB RAM models with 32GB and 64GB storage options. It features a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ waterdrop display. It packs a whopping 5,000mAh battery with support for reverse charging tech.

As far as photography is concerned, the Thailand variant of Realme C3 ships with a triple camera setup on the back. The setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. There is also a 2-megapixel macro lens. The phone’s camera app supports AI HDR, 4x digital zoom, and AI beauty mode. On the front, the company has added a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It supports AI beauty and AI HDR mode too.

There is a fingerprint scanner on the back too, which Realme says can unlock the phone in 0.27 seconds. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 5.0. It features a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as a micro-USB port. The handset ships with the latest Android 10 OS out-of-the-box with Realme UI 1.0 on top.

Features Realme C3 Price 6999 Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 OS Android 10 Display 6.2-inch IPS LCD display-1520 x 720 pixels. Internal Memory 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 2MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 5,000 mAh Li-ion battery