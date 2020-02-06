Realme C3 India launch today: How to watch livestream

Realme C3, the successor to Realme C2, is set to launch in India today. The former sub-brand of Oppo will launch at the smartphone via a livestream. The launch is expected to begin at 12.30PM IST and will bring renewed fight in the entry-level price segment. For Realme, the C-series has been a big success story. With Realme C3, the company will look to strengthen its position in the sub-Rs 8,000 price segment. The device is being launched just weeks ahead of Realme’s big MWC announcement.

Realme C3 India Launch: How to watch the livestream

As mentioned before, Realme will launch the smartphone as its newest budget offering in the Indian market. The launch is set to begin at 12.30PM IST and will be streamed live on YouTube and Realme. Alternatively, you can also watch the launch via the link embedded below. The launch of Realme C3 comes at a pivotal moment for the company in India. During the fourth quarter of 2019, Counterpoint Research reported that Realme saw a decline in its shipment.

Watch: Realme UI First Look

This decline in shipments forced the company to drop from being the fourth major brand in India to number five. The key thing to watch would be whether Realme can add more interest in its products. We already know that Realme C3 will be available for purchase from Flipkart. We also know that it will be available in two storage variants: 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB. In comparison to its predecessor, the smartphone seems to have a bigger display. As a result, it is also being dubbed as “Entertainment ka Superstar” by the company.

The teaser page for the smartphone has revealed 5,000mAh battery with 30 days of standby time. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, which is a mid-range gaming processor. There is a 6.5-inch display and dual rear camera setup. At the front, there will be a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It will also be the first smartphone to launch with Realme UI out of the box. The specifications alone make Realme C3 a new start in this segment. It is expected to be priced around Rs 7,000 and will compete with upcoming Redmi 9A and Redmi 9 smartphones.