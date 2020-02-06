comscore Realme C3 India launch today: How to watch livestream | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme C3 India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price and specifications
News

Realme C3 India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price and specifications

News

Realme C3 is the successor to Realme C2 and will debut as an entry-level smartphone. The company might also launch its fitness tracker today.

  • Published: February 6, 2020 9:03 AM IST
Realme C3

Realme C3, the successor to Realme C2, is set to launch in India today. The former sub-brand of Oppo will launch at the smartphone via a livestream. The launch is expected to begin at 12.30PM IST and will bring renewed fight in the entry-level price segment. For Realme, the C-series has been a big success story. With Realme C3, the company will look to strengthen its position in the sub-Rs 8,000 price segment. The device is being launched just weeks ahead of Realme’s big MWC announcement.

Related Stories


Realme C3 India Launch: How to watch the livestream

As mentioned before, Realme will launch the smartphone as its newest budget offering in the Indian market. The launch is set to begin at 12.30PM IST and will be streamed live on YouTube and Realme. Alternatively, you can also watch the launch via the link embedded below. The launch of Realme C3 comes at a pivotal moment for the company in India. During the fourth quarter of 2019, Counterpoint Research reported that Realme saw a decline in its shipment.

Watch: Realme UI First Look

This decline in shipments forced the company to drop from being the fourth major brand in India to number five. The key thing to watch would be whether Realme can add more interest in its products. We already know that Realme C3 will be available for purchase from Flipkart. We also know that it will be available in two storage variants: 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB. In comparison to its predecessor, the smartphone seems to have a bigger display. As a result, it is also being dubbed as “Entertainment ka Superstar” by the company.

The teaser page for the smartphone has revealed 5,000mAh battery with 30 days of standby time. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, which is a mid-range gaming processor. There is a 6.5-inch display and dual rear camera setup. At the front, there will be a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It will also be the first smartphone to launch with Realme UI out of the box. The specifications alone make Realme C3 a new start in this segment. It is expected to be priced around Rs 7,000 and will compete with upcoming Redmi 9A and Redmi 9 smartphones.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 6, 2020 9:03 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi teases launch of a new Redmi product in India
News
Xiaomi teases launch of a new Redmi product in India
Realme 6 Pro spotted at IMDA certification website

News

Realme 6 Pro spotted at IMDA certification website

PUBG pc gets new update with bug fixes

Gaming

PUBG pc gets new update with bug fixes

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro catches fire at a service center

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro catches fire at a service center

Infinix S5 Pro to launch with Android 10 under Rs 10,000: Report

News

Infinix S5 Pro to launch with Android 10 under Rs 10,000: Report

Most Popular

Poco X2 First Impressions

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Xiaomi teases launch of a new Redmi product in India

Realme 6 Pro spotted at IMDA certification website

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro catches fire at a service center

Infinix S5 Pro to launch with Android 10 under Rs 10,000: Report

Realme C3 India launch today: How to watch livestream

BGR India Giveaway

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 6 Pro spotted at IMDA certification website

News

Realme 6 Pro spotted at IMDA certification website
Realme C3 India launch today: How to watch livestream

News

Realme C3 India launch today: How to watch livestream
Realme Buds Air Neo now spotted at IMDA certification

News

Realme Buds Air Neo now spotted at IMDA certification
Samsung Galaxy A70s price in India slashed: Check details

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A70s price in India slashed: Check details
Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x and Vivo U10 get discount on Flipkart

Deals

Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x and Vivo U10 get discount on Flipkart

हिंदी समाचार

Disney+ भारत में 29 मार्च को लॉन्च होगा, Hotstar बदल कर हो जाएगा Disney+ Hotstar

Flipkart Vivo Carnival : Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x और Vivo U10 पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Nokia Smart TV आज दोपहर 12 बजे फ्लिपकार्ट पर सेल के लिए आएगा, जानें कीमत और ऑफर

Realme C3 आज भारत में दोपहर 12:30 पर होगा लॉन्च, यहां क्लिक कर देखें इवेंट को लाइव

Nokia Power Earbuds हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

Xiaomi teases launch of a new Redmi product in India
News
Xiaomi teases launch of a new Redmi product in India
Realme 6 Pro spotted at IMDA certification website

News

Realme 6 Pro spotted at IMDA certification website
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro catches fire at a service center

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro catches fire at a service center
Infinix S5 Pro to launch with Android 10 under Rs 10,000: Report

News

Infinix S5 Pro to launch with Android 10 under Rs 10,000: Report
Realme C3 India launch today: How to watch livestream

News

Realme C3 India launch today: How to watch livestream