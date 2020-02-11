Realme C3 to launch with triple rear camera setup in Indonesian

Realme in Indonesia has announced an upcoming event for the launch of the Realme C3 smartphone on February 19, 2020. The device made its debut last in India, and now the company is seeking to expand its availability in other South Asian countries as well. However, as per a new report surfaced online, the Indonesian version of the Realme C3 will be different than the one selling in India, which will have a triple camera setup.

The Realme official website in Indonesia revealed several key specifications of this smartphone. The leak showcased the Realme C3 Indonesian variant with its triple rear camera setup, while the Realme C3 India version comes with a dual-camera setup. The primary camera features a 12-megapixel snapper, and the second camera has a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Whereas in Indonesia, there will be an additional third camera, but the lens size is unknown.

Watch: Realme C3 Review

Other specifications of the smartphone will remain the same. The Realme C3 smartphone price in the Indonesian market is likely to rise high, with the addition of an extra camera. In India, the Realme C3 with 3GB RAM + 32GB sells for Rs 6,999. While the 4GB + 64GB RAM model sells for Rs 7,999.

Realme C3 specifications, features

The Realme C3 smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720×1560 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back. That includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The Realme C3 has a Mediatek Helio G70 SoC and Mali-G52 GPU. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with the dual-sim card support. The device runs on the latest Android 10 OS on top of the company’s new Realme UI 1.0 custom skin. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone includes Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.