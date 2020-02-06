Welcome to the BGR India daily news wrap. Here, we bring you all the major updates from the world of technology that happened through the day. Consider this to be your skip-the-queue token to all things tech. Brush up on these stories and you’re good to go for the day. As a part of the daily news wrap, we bring you key launches, updates and other happenings from around the world. The short versions of the stories below will help you catch up on the fast-paced tech domain quickly without needing a lot of time.

Before heading into a more detailed description of today’s events, here is a quick skim through for you. Realme launches the C3 budget smartphone. Meanwhile, watch manufacturer Garmin launched the Vivomove series of hybrid smartwatches that come in a bunch of different variants. Vodafone decides to shift all its postpaid customers under the new Vodafone RED roof. Xiaomi’s much-awaited Mi 10’s camera samples just got teased. WhatsApp gets new solid colors with dark mode, but the feature is still in beta.

Realme C3 launched in India

Mid-range and budget player Realme launched the Realme C3 budget smartphone. Priced at Rs 6,999 the Realme C3 will come in two variants of 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 and will include features like a 6.5-inch display, 5,000mAh battery, and Android 10 OS.

Garmin launches Vivomove series

Watch and smartwatch manufacturer Garmin today launched the Vivomove series of hybrid smartwatches. Assorted across 4 series, the watches offer an OLED screen with many colour variants and finishes to choose from. The Vivomove series will start at Rs 24,990 and will be available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon India, Garminstore.in and Paytm Mall.

Vodafone shifts postpaid segment to Vodafone RED

All new Vodafone postpaid subscribers will now be directed to Vodafone RED, the company’s new postpaid branch. These users will be offered Vodafone RED plans that suit their needs and preferences. Further, the existing postpaid customers of Idea Nirvana will also soon be offered similar Vodafone RED subscriptions. According to the company, customers can look forward to “value benefits including Unlimited Local & STD Calls, Rich data, Free International Calls, Free Vodafone Play, Amazon Prime and Netflix and other exclusive benefits.”

Xiaomi Mi 10 camera samples teased online

Ahead of an expected launch on February 14, the Xiaomi Mi 10’s camera samples were teased online today. The phone is expected to be launched with a 108-megapixel camera sensor and the images show a sharp image with less color saturation and noise. A second image zooms in very closely on the same scene. It is still unclear if the second image is a cropped version of the first or a separate shot taken through the expected 5X telephoto lens.

WhatsApp beta gets more solid color options with dark mode

WhatsApp’s latest beta version gets a few more solid color options for users to play around with. The addition of the feature suggests that WhatsApp could be done optimizing dark mode itself on the app. Further, it could mean that when the dark skin finally comes out for stable versions, we could see a more feature-rich version of dark mode rather than a plain grey or black. WhatsApp’s dark mode is expected to come to the stable version soon.