The Realme C3 smartphone has been launched in India, and its price starts from Rs 6,999. This price if or the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. There is also a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Realme C3, which is priced at Rs 7,999. Some of the key features of the Realme C3 are a 5,000mAh battery, 6.5-inch display, latest Android 10 OS and more.

The latest Realme phone will be available for purchase in colors, including Sunrise Red and Sunrise Blue. The Realme C3 will go on sale on February 14 via Flipkart and Realme.com at 12 noon. As for the offers, Reliance Jio users can get benefits worth Rs 7,550. Buyers can also get extra Rs 1,000 off via Flipkart during the first sale. Read on to find out everything about the Realme C3.

Realme C3 specifications, features

The Realme C3 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and screen-body-ratio of up to 89.8 percent. It offers a Sunrise design, similar to the Realme 5i. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 processor. This is a 12nm MediaTek Helio processor that clocks up to 2.0GHz. The new realme phone will be available in two memory variants, including 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

It offers support for a triple-card slot for two SIM cards and one SD card. Users can expand the internal storage by up to 256GB. At the back of the phone, there are two cameras and one on the front for selfies. The rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for portraits. It offers support for HDR

Nightscape, Chroma Boost, and Slo-Mo too.

On the front is a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies. The Realme C3 features a 5,000 mAh battery, and it supports a micro USB port, similar to its predecessor. The Realme C3 ships with realme UI based on Android 10 out of the box. Connectivity options include dual nano-sim cards, VoLTE. 2.4G Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and more. Sensors onboard include GPS, Beidou, Glonass, A-GPS, magnetic induction sensor, light sensor, proximity, gyro-meter, accelerometer, among others.