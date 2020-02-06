comscore Realme C3 India launch: Price, sale date, offers, features, and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme C3 launched in India: Price, sale date, offers, features, and more
News

Realme C3 launched in India: Price, sale date, offers, features, and more

News

The Realme C3 price in India starts from Rs 6,999. The latest entry-level phone from Realme will go on sale on February 14 via Flipkart and Realme.com at 12 noon.

  • Updated: February 6, 2020 1:27 PM IST
Realme C3

The Realme C3 smartphone has been launched in India, and its price starts from Rs 6,999. This price if or the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. There is also a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Realme C3, which is priced at Rs 7,999. Some of the key features of the Realme C3 are a 5,000mAh battery, 6.5-inch display, latest Android 10 OS and more.

Related Stories


The latest Realme phone will be available for purchase in colors, including Sunrise Red and Sunrise Blue. The Realme C3 will go on sale on February 14 via Flipkart and Realme.com at 12 noon. As for the offers, Reliance Jio users can get benefits worth Rs 7,550. Buyers can also get extra Rs 1,000 off via Flipkart during the first sale. Read on to find out everything about the Realme C3.

Watch: Realme UI New Features

Realme C3 specifications, features

The Realme C3 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and screen-body-ratio of up to 89.8 percent. It offers a Sunrise design, similar to the Realme 5i. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 processor. This is a 12nm MediaTek Helio processor that clocks up to 2.0GHz. The new realme phone will be available in two memory variants, including 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

Realme Buds Air Neo now spotted at IMDA certification, launch expected soon

Also Read

Realme Buds Air Neo now spotted at IMDA certification, launch expected soon

It offers support for a triple-card slot for two SIM cards and one SD card. Users can expand the internal storage by up to 256GB. At the back of the phone, there are two cameras and one on the front for selfies. The rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for portraits. It offers support for HDR
Nightscape, Chroma Boost, and Slo-Mo too.

On the front is a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies. The Realme C3 features a 5,000 mAh battery, and it supports a micro USB port, similar to its predecessor. The Realme C3 ships with realme UI based on Android 10 out of the box. Connectivity options include dual nano-sim cards, VoLTE. 2.4G Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and more. Sensors onboard include GPS, Beidou, Glonass, A-GPS, magnetic induction sensor, light sensor, proximity, gyro-meter, accelerometer, among others.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 6, 2020 12:53 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 6, 2020 1:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Realme C3 launched in India: Price, sale date and more
News
Realme C3 launched in India: Price, sale date and more
Poco says it is prepared with supplies for one month

News

Poco says it is prepared with supplies for one month

Xiaomi Redmi 9A or Redmi 9 India launch set for February 11; features teased

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A or Redmi 9 India launch set for February 11; features teased

Mi 10 camera samples teased; Mi 10 Pro leaks

News

Mi 10 camera samples teased; Mi 10 Pro leaks

Google and Amazon are bigger concerns, says Microsoft s Xbox boss

Gaming

Google and Amazon are bigger concerns, says Microsoft s Xbox boss

Most Popular

Poco X2 First Impressions

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets February security patch update

Realme C3 launched in India: Price, sale date and more

Poco says it is prepared with supplies for one month

Xiaomi Redmi 9A or Redmi 9 India launch set for February 11; features teased

Mi 10 camera samples teased; Mi 10 Pro leaks

BGR India Giveaway

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme C3 launched in India: Price, sale date and more

News

Realme C3 launched in India: Price, sale date and more
Realme 6 Pro spotted at IMDA certification website

News

Realme 6 Pro spotted at IMDA certification website
Infinix S5 Pro to launch with Android 10 under Rs 10,000: Report

News

Infinix S5 Pro to launch with Android 10 under Rs 10,000: Report
Realme C3 India launch today: How to watch livestream

News

Realme C3 India launch today: How to watch livestream
Realme Buds Air Neo now spotted at IMDA certification

News

Realme Buds Air Neo now spotted at IMDA certification

हिंदी समाचार

Disney+ भारत में 29 मार्च को लॉन्च होगा, Hotstar बदल कर हो जाएगा Disney+ Hotstar

Flipkart Vivo Carnival : Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x और Vivo U10 पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Nokia Smart TV आज दोपहर 12 बजे फ्लिपकार्ट पर सेल के लिए आएगा, जानें कीमत और ऑफर

Realme C3 आज भारत में दोपहर 12:30 पर होगा लॉन्च, यहां क्लिक कर देखें इवेंट को लाइव

Nokia Power Earbuds हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets February security patch update
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets February security patch update
Realme C3 launched in India: Price, sale date and more

News

Realme C3 launched in India: Price, sale date and more
Poco says it is prepared with supplies for one month

News

Poco says it is prepared with supplies for one month
Xiaomi Redmi 9A or Redmi 9 India launch set for February 11; features teased

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A or Redmi 9 India launch set for February 11; features teased
Mi 10 camera samples teased; Mi 10 Pro leaks

News

Mi 10 camera samples teased; Mi 10 Pro leaks