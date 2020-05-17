Realme has changed the prices of its two entry-level phones in India. The Realme C3 price in India is now set at Rs 7,999, which is for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. Previously, the same device was available for Rs 7,499. The price of the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of Realme C3 has also been increased. Customers can now get this variant for Rs 8,999, up from Rs 8,499.

Apart from Realme C3, the Realme C2 handset has also seen a price hike in India. Rs 6,499, will now be available for Rs 6,999. The 2GB RAM + 16GB storage configuration is listed on the official website with a price label of Rs 6,499. The new Realme phones prices are already live on the Flipkart and Realme.com. Read on to know more about them.

Realme C3: Specifications

The Realme C3 is currently one of the best budget phones that you can buy in May 2020 in India. For the mentioned price, you get a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset flaunts a Sunrise design and packs a big 5,000mAh battery under the hood. You also get a MediaTek Helio G70 processor.

This is a 12nm MediaTek processor that clocks up to 2.0GHz. It ships with Realme UI based on Android 10 out of the box. The rear camera setup of the Realme C3 includes a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel sensor for portrait shots. On the front, Realme has added a 5-megapixel sensor.

Realme C2: Specifications

The Realme C2 offers a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, and a 6.1-inch HD+ display. It comes with a dewdrop notch display, and 4,000mAh battery. It features a dual-camera setup at the back and a single camera on the front. The rear setup includes a combination of a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. For shooting selfies and videos, there is a 5-megapixel AI-powered front-facing camera.