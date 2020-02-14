Realme C3 sale in India will take place in India today at 12:00PM. The latest entry-level Realme C3 smartphone will be up for grab via Flipkart and Realme.com. During the sale, the company will be selling the phone in Sunrise Red and Sunrise Blue color options. The Realme C3 comes with a starting price of Rs 6,999 in India. If you are interested in buying the handset, then read on to find out everything this Realme phone.

Realme C3 price in India, sale offers

The Realme C3 price in India starts from Rs 6,999, which is for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration. There is also a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Realme C3, which is priced at Rs 7,999. As for the offers, Reliance Jio users can get benefits worth Rs 7,550. Buyers can also get extra Rs 1,000 off on the Realme C3 via Flipkart during the first sale.

Watch: Realme UI New Features

Realme C3 specifications, features

The Realme C3 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and screen-body-ratio of up to 89.8 percent. It offers a Sunrise design, similar to the Realme 5i. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 processor. This is a 12nm MediaTek Helio processor that clocks up to 2.0GHz. The new realme phone will be available in two memory variants, including 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

It offers support for a triple-card slot for two SIM cards and one SD card. Users can expand the internal storage by up to 256GB. At the back of the phone, there are two cameras and one on the front for selfies. The rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for portraits. It offers support for HDR, Nightscape, Chroma Boost, and Slo-Mo too.

On the front is a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies. The Realme C3 features a 5,000 mAh battery, and it supports a micro USB port, similar to its predecessor. The Realme C3 ships with realme UI based on Android 10 out of the box. Connectivity options include dual nano-sim cards, VoLTE. 2.4G Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and more. Sensors onboard include GPS, Beidou, Glonass, A-GPS, magnetic induction sensor, light sensor, proximity, gyro-meter, accelerometer, among others.

Features Realme C3 Price 6999 Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 OS Android 10 Display 6.2-inch IPS LCD display-1520 x 720 pixels. Internal Memory 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 2MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 5,000 mAh Li-ion battery